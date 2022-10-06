South African all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius was ruled out of the three-match ODI series against India as well as the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia on Thursday due to injury.

“All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against India and the proceeding ICC Men’s T20 World Cup due to a fracture of his left thumb, “ tweeted Cricket South Africa, the country’s governing body for the spot.

Left-arm pacer Marco Jansen has been added to the squad for the ODI series against India while the replacement for the T20 World Cup is yet to be announced.

The 33-year-old Pretorius was a member of the squad that lost the three-match T20I series 1-2 to India in which he picked 3 for 26 in the last tie in Indore with his right-arm pace.

He took nine wickets for South Africa during the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE.

Pretorius, who made his international debut in 2016, has picked up 35 ODI wickets, 35 T20I wickets and seven Test wickets for the Proteas. With the bat, the right-hander has 83 runs in Tests, 192 runs in ODIs and 261 runs in T20Is.