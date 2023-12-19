MagazineBuy Print

IND vs SA, 2nd ODI Live streaming info: When and where to watch the second One Day International between South Africa and India

IND vs SA: Here are the live telecast and online streaming details for the second ODI between South Africa and India on Tuesday.

Published : Dec 19, 2023 07:03 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Arshdeep Singh with Rinku Singh and KL Rahul in the first ODI against South Africa
India’s Arshdeep Singh with Rinku Singh and KL Rahul in the first ODI against South Africa | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

India’s Arshdeep Singh with Rinku Singh and KL Rahul in the first ODI against South Africa | Photo Credit: REUTERS

After winning the first match in a comfortable fashion, India faces South Africa in the second ODI of the three-match series set to be played at the St George’s Oval Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday.

Here are the live telecast and online streaming details for the second ODI between South Africa and India on Sunday:

When and where will the second ODI between India and South Africa be played?
The second ODI between South Africa and India will take place on December 19 at the St George’s Oval Stadium in Port Elizabeth.
What time does the second ODI between India and South Africa begin?
The second ODI between South Africa and India in Port Elizabeth will begin at 4:30 PM IST.
India vs South Africa series live streaming info: When and where to watch?
The India vs South Africa ODI series will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar.

