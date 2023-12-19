After winning the first match in a comfortable fashion, India faces South Africa in the second ODI of the three-match series set to be played at the St George’s Oval Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday.
ALSO READ | IPL 2024: BCCI provides update on overseas players’ availability; Hazlewood to miss first five weeks
Here are the live telecast and online streaming details for the second ODI between South Africa and India on Sunday:
When and where will the second ODI between India and South Africa be played?
What time does the second ODI between India and South Africa begin?
India vs South Africa series live streaming info: When and where to watch?
Latest on Sportstar
- SA vs IND Dream11 prediction, 2nd ODI: Playing XI info, squads, fantasy team for India vs South Africa match
- IND vs SA, 2nd ODI Live streaming info: When and where to watch the second One Day International between South Africa and India
- PKL 2023, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants: When, where to watch, H2H record
- Lucknow Super Giants: Full list of players retained, released and traded ahead of IPL 2024 auction
- Rishabh Pant to attend IPL 2024 Auction
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE