South Africa seeks series success against wounded Sri Lanka

South Africa will seek a first series win in four attempts when it hosts injury-hit Sri Lanka in the second and final Test starting at The Wanderers in Johannesburg on Sunday, but both will also be focused on keeping their players on the pitch.

This will be especially important for the tourists, who return home directly after the test for a money-spinning two-match series against England in Galle that starts on January 14.

READ | Pakistan's Babar has lengthy net session ahead of second Test

Key all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva will be missing having picked up an injury in the first Test, a crushing innings and 45-run defeat in Pretoria, while seamers Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara also sustained muscle injuries, as did leading batsman Dinesh Chandimal.

The Lankans' leading fast bowler Suranga Lakmal did not play in the first game and remains doubtful in what has been a horror run of injuries brought about by a lack of adequate preparation time, according to team officials.

Adios 2020, hello 2021! 2020 saw loss, defeat, death and suffering. But it also gave us a few moments to hold on to. We cherish these little mercies as we step into a brand New Year. Here's wishing all our readers and subscribers a very Happy New Year.



Just getting 11 players through the second Test unscathed will be a major aim and South Africa coach Mark Boucher has sympathy for his opposite number Mickey Arthur.

"It's very difficult in these times to prepare," Boucher told reporters. "We haven't had a lot of cricket – games have been postponed or cancelled. We are having to think out of the box continuously to try and get our workloads up in order to bowl 20 overs a day. It's easier for batters to work on their fitness. You can do shuttles. But it's difficult to bowl 20 overs in your back garden. You have to try to simulate a game situation."

RELATED | Australia batsmen must 'grind' to foil India's plans, says Labuschagne

Fortunately Sri Lanka brought an extended 21-man squad for the tour, so the team has replacements on hand if required. South Africa will keep the same top six batting line-up that scored 621 in its only innings in the first Test, and may recall fit-again fast bowler Kagiso Rabada.

The host has gone into matches on the bouncy Wanderers pitch with an all-seam attack in the past, but Boucher, who was appointed a year ago, says it is unlikely this time round.

"I am not a big fan of going into a test match without a spinner. It's very dangerous," he said. "As we saw with Sri Lanka (in the first Test), if they didn't have a spinner, they would have struggled even more."

South Africa has lost successive home Test series to Sri Lanka and England, and away in India, and so can end a period of dismal failure in the five-day game, even though neither side is likely to reach the final of the ICC World Test Championship that is scheduled for Lord's in June. It has won both previous Tests against Sri Lanka in Johannesburg by an innings.