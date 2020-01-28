Cricket Cricket South Africa docked six points, 60 percent of fee for slow over-rate The ICC said it has punished South Africa after match referee Andy Pycroft found it had been three overs short of the required rate during the Johannesburg Test. AFP JOHANNESBURG 28 January, 2020 10:37 IST South Africa now has 24 World Test Championship points. - AFP AFP JOHANNESBURG 28 January, 2020 10:37 IST South Africa has been docked six World Test Championship points and fined 60 percent of their match fee on Monday for a slow over rate during its 191-run fourth Test defeat by England.In a statement, the International Cricket Council said it has punished South Africa after match referee Andy Pycroft found it had been three overs short of the required rate during the Test, which gave England a 3-1 series win.ICC WTC points tableSouth Africa and England both opted for all-seam bowling attacks at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, with no spin bowlers to speed up its over rate.South Africa is currently seventh in the nine-team table after one win and six losses. It gained 30 points for its win in the first Test against England but its total will now be reduced to 24 after becoming the first team in the tournament to have points deducted.India leads the table with 360 points from seven wins in seven matches. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.