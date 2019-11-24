World Test Championship: India extends lead with 360 points

It was yet another convincing win for Virat Kohli and Co. as India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs complete a 2-0 clean sweep in the two-match Test series.

With this win, the Virat Kohli-led side recorded its fifth straight Test win at home this season. India had earlier beaten South Africa to complete a 3-0 whitewash.

Ever since the ICC World Test Championship was introduced, this was India's seventh straight win as the team pocketed another 60 points and sits pretty on top of the points table with 360 points.

The gap between India and now, second-placed Australia — it beat Pakistan in the first Test to go 1-0 up in a two-match series — is huge as the table topper enjoys a lead of 244 points. Third placed New Zealand has 60 points and followed by England (56 points).

