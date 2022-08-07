Sudip Chatterjee has decided to move on from Bengal and feature for Tripura as a guest player for the upcoming domestic season.

While Chatterjee is yet to formally seek a No Objection Certificate from the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), he told Sportstar that a ‘formal decision will be taken in a day or two’.

The CAB officials, too, remained tight-lipped on the matter. However, Tripura Cricket Association secretary Kishore Das confirmed to this publication that Chatterjee will sign up for the State team on Monday.

“He is joining us for the upcoming domestic season. Chatterjee will be reaching Agartala on Monday and then complete the formalities. We are looking forward to bringing him on board,” Das said.

Last month, Wriddhiman Saha, too, had moved to Tripura as a player-mentor. And it is believed that Chatterjee has consulted Saha before making up his mind.

Chatterjee, who has featured in 145 games for Bengal across formats, wasn’t given a longer rope in Arun Lal’s regime, and he last played for Bengal in February in a Ranji Trophy fixture against Baroda.

In two innings, Chatterjee scored 29 runs and was not considered for the remaining matches for Bengal. And people close to the cricketer indicate that it was one of the major reasons behind Chatterjee’s decision to move on from Bengal.

Even though he was named in the Bengal probables for the upcoming season, Chatterjee hasn’t attended the training session. Bengal’s newly-appointed head coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla is believed to have spoken to Chatterjee, trying to convince him to reconsider his decision. But he has made it clear that he does not want to continue with Bengal any longer.