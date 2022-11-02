Cricket

ICC rankings: Suryakumar surpasses Rizwan to become No.1 T20I batter

Yadav overtook Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan to become just the second Indian player to hold the top T20I batter ranking.

PTI
02 November, 2022 14:15 IST
02 November, 2022 14:15 IST
Suryakumar topped the list with 863 points.

Suryakumar topped the list with 863 points. | Photo Credit: AP

Yadav overtook Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan to become just the second Indian player to hold the top T20I batter ranking.

The swashbuckling Suryakumar Yadav on Wednesday became the world’s number one batter in T20 Internationals, rising to the top on the back of his incredible form in recent times.

Also Read
IND vs BAN LIVE Score, T20 World Cup: Kohli, Rahul lead India past 50; streaming updates

Yadav overtook Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan to become just the second Indian player to hold the top T20I batter ranking.

Since beginning his T20I journey for India in March last year, Yadav has quickly established himself as one of the best batters in the shortest format of the game, scoring one century and 11 fifties from 37 appearances for his country.

The 32-year-old Yadav has also played 13 ODIs for India.

Yadav has accumulated 863 points with Rizwan at 842 points. New Zealand’s Devon Conway completes the top three with 792 points.

MORE TO FOLLOW...

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Should Chahal replace Ashwin when India takes on Bangladesh? T20 World Cup IND v BAN preview

India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup: Ashwin or Chahal? Trial by pace for India

Ireland vs England preview feat. Kevin O’Brien

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us