IND vs BAN LIVE Score, T20 World Cup: Rahul falls after fifty,; streaming updates

T20 World Cup, IND vs BAN LIVE Score: Catch all the scorecard, match stats, and highlights from the India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 match from Adelaide.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 02 November, 2022 14:24 IST
KL Rahul fell after scoring a quickfire fifty.

KL Rahul fell after scoring a quickfire fifty. | Photo Credit: AFP

Playing XIs

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan(w), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

TOSS: Bangladesh wins toss, opts to bowl

Rohit Sharma: We would have batted first. Runs on the board would matter. We would look to bat well. All games are important in this format. We didn’t play well in the last game. Hopefully, we can play some good cricket and get those two points. Good ground and good atmosphere here. Good weather as well. We have one change. Axar is in for Hooda.

Shakib Al Hasan: We will bowl first. There is rain predicted. We don’t know what is a good score on this wicket. Big game. We are well prepared today. Boys are gelling well. We have been playing with this side for some time. We need to continue doing the good things. We can continue working on our batting. One change. Sarkar is not playing. Shariful Islam comes in.

TOSS

Rohit Sharma and Shakib Al Hasan at the centre.

TOSS at 1PM IST

India faces Bangladesh in a T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 fixture at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Wednesday.

IND vs BAN all you need to know

INDIA VS BANGLADESH HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20IS

  • ⦿ Matches played: 11
  • ⦿ India won: 10
  • ⦿ Bangladesh won: 1
  • ⦿ Last result: India won by 30 runs (Nagpur; November 2019)
  • ⦿ Last five meetings: IND won - 4; BAN won - 1
  • ⦿ IND highest score vs BAN: 180/5 (20) - (Nottingham; June 2009)
  • ⦿ IND lowest score vs BAN: 122/2 (13.5) - (Mirpur; March 2016)
  • ⦿ BAN highest score vs IND: 166/8 (20) - (Colombo; March 2018)
  • ⦿ BAN lowest score vs IND: 120/5 (15) - (Mirpur; March 2016)
IND v BAN SQUADS
Bangladesh Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed
India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal
Streaming and where to watch details 

When will Bangladesh vs India Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The India vs Bangladesh Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played on November 2, 2022, Wednesday.

What time will India vs Bangladesh Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 start? 

The Bangladesh vs India Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will start at 1:30 PM IST. 

What time does the toss between Bangladesh vs India Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 take place?

The toss between Bangladesh vs India Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast Bangladesh vs India Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022?

Star Sports Network will telecast the Bangladesh vs India Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match.

When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 online? 

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the India vs Bangladesh Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match.

