IND vs BAN LIVE Score, T20 World Cup: Rahul falls after fifty,; streaming updates

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan(w), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

TOSS: Bangladesh wins toss, opts to bowl

Rohit Sharma: We would have batted first. Runs on the board would matter. We would look to bat well. All games are important in this format. We didn’t play well in the last game. Hopefully, we can play some good cricket and get those two points. Good ground and good atmosphere here. Good weather as well. We have one change. Axar is in for Hooda.

Shakib Al Hasan: We will bowl first. There is rain predicted. We don’t know what is a good score on this wicket. Big game. We are well prepared today. Boys are gelling well. We have been playing with this side for some time. We need to continue doing the good things. We can continue working on our batting. One change. Sarkar is not playing. Shariful Islam comes in.

India faces Bangladesh in a T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 fixture at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Wednesday.

IND vs BAN all you need to know

INDIA VS BANGLADESH HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20IS

⦿ Matches played: 11

Matches played: 11 ⦿ India won: 10

India won: 10 ⦿ Bangladesh won: 1

Bangladesh won: 1 ⦿ Last result: India won by 30 runs (Nagpur; November 2019)

Last result: India won by 30 runs (Nagpur; November 2019) ⦿ Last five meetings: IND won - 4; BAN won - 1

Last five meetings: IND won - 4; BAN won - 1 ⦿ IND highest score vs BAN: 180/5 (20) - (Nottingham; June 2009)

IND highest score vs BAN: 180/5 (20) - (Nottingham; June 2009) ⦿ IND lowest score vs BAN: 122/2 (13.5) - (Mirpur; March 2016)

IND lowest score vs BAN: 122/2 (13.5) - (Mirpur; March 2016) ⦿ BAN highest score vs IND: 166/8 (20) - (Colombo; March 2018)

BAN highest score vs IND: 166/8 (20) - (Colombo; March 2018) ⦿ BAN lowest score vs IND: 120/5 (15) - (Mirpur; March 2016)

Bangladesh Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

