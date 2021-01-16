Cricket

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 Live Score: Bengal faces Assam, Tamil Nadu takes on Hyderabad; toss at 11:45

Get the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live score, updates and commentary from the 2020-21 season with Bengal, Assam, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu among the teams in action.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 16 January, 2021 10:59 IST

Bengal have been on a roll in this season.   -  CAB MEDIA

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 16 January, 2021 10:59 IST

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 matches being played in seven centres across India.

ONLY 5 OVER UPDATES/TELEVISED GAMES TO BE BLOGGED

Sheldon Jackson's unbeaten 106 helped Puducherry register the highest successful run chase in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Andhra Pradesh on Friday - READ

Arjun Tendulkar – after featuring in age-group cricket and bowling in the Mumbai Indians’ nets – made his debut for Mumbai in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy fixture against Haryana on Friday - READ

AUS vs IND: Natarajan and Washington — destiny’s children

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Bihar notches up third straight win in Plate group  

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Today's Matches

Jammu and Kashmir vs Punjab, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur

Railways vs Karnataka, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur

Uttar Pradesh vs Tripura, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur

Assam vs Bengal, Elite B Group, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Tamil Nadu vs Hyderabad, Elite B Group, Jadavpur University Campus, Kolkata

Gujarat vs Chhattisgarh, Elite C Group, TBD, TBD

Baroda vs Maharashtra, Elite C Group, Motibaug Cricket Stadium, Vadodara

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttarakhand, Elite C Group, Reliance Stadium, Vadodara

Odisha vs Jharkhand, Elite B Group, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

 

READ | Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21: Teams, squads, venues, TV timings  

Where to watch?

All Group E and Group B matches happening in Mumbai and Kolkata respectively will be broadcast across Star Sports Network.