Cricket Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 Live Score: Bengal faces Assam, Tamil Nadu takes on Hyderabad; toss at 11:45

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 matches being played in seven centres across India.

ONLY 5 OVER UPDATES/TELEVISED GAMES TO BE BLOGGED

Sheldon Jackson's unbeaten 106 helped Puducherry register the highest successful run chase in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Andhra Pradesh on Friday

Arjun Tendulkar – after featuring in age-group cricket and bowling in the Mumbai Indians' nets – made his debut for Mumbai in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy fixture against Haryana on Friday

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Today's Matches

Jammu and Kashmir vs Punjab, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur
Railways vs Karnataka, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur
Uttar Pradesh vs Tripura, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur
Assam vs Bengal, Elite B Group, Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Tamil Nadu vs Hyderabad, Elite B Group, Jadavpur University Campus, Kolkata
Gujarat vs Chhattisgarh, Elite C Group, TBD, TBD
Baroda vs Maharashtra, Elite C Group, Motibaug Cricket Stadium, Vadodara
Himachal Pradesh vs Uttarakhand, Elite C Group, Reliance Stadium, Vadodara
Odisha vs Jharkhand, Elite B Group, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Where to watch?

All Group E and Group B matches happening in Mumbai and Kolkata respectively will be broadcast across Star Sports Network.