Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: All-round Riyan Parag helps Assam beat Hyderabad

Riyan Parag’s fine all-round showing enabled Assam to beat Hyderabad by two runs in a thrilling contest of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament at the Eden Gardens here on Sunday.

Assam, inserted in, collected 159 for five before managing to stop Hyderabad for 157 for eight.

Parag led Assam’s revival following a disastrous start.

Kartikeya Kak bowled beautifully to take two early wickets. Rishav Das was caught behind and Abhishek Thakuri was held at cover as Assam tottered at 40 for three after six overs.

Parag (51 n.o., 40b, 3x4, 2x6) and Denish Das (14) rotated the strike to gather 36 runs.

Following Denish’s departure, Parag, who ran hard and unleashed some lusty blows, and Saahil Jain (31, 21b, 3x4, 2x6) added 54 runs. Jain freed his arms against C.V. Milind and Ravi Teja to change the momentum.

Jain skied Kak to point in the 17 over, but Rajjakuddin Ahmed continued the good work with Parag.

The explosive Rajjakuddin (31 n.o., 15b, 3x4, 2x6) thrashed the Hyderabad pacers, especially Kak who leaked 24 runs in the 19 over, on both sides to make the target tougher.

Hyderabad faced troubles early as Assam applied pressure with some tight bowling.

Captain Tanmay Agarwal (15) was dismissed by Amlanjyoti Das, K. Sumanth (17) was run out by a brilliant throw from Amlanjyoti and Tilak Varma (17) was removed by Rahul Singh.

B. Sandeep’s reverse-sweep was spectacularly caught by Denish at deep extra-cover in Amlanjyoti’s bowling, while top-scorer Himalay Agarwal (29, 22b,2x4, 1x6) was claimed by Parag. Hyderabad was 99 for five in the 15 over.

Spirited efforts by B. Rahul (21), Ravi Teja (24) and Tanay Thyagarajan (21 n.o.) went in vain as Assam bowlers, led by seamer Pritam Das, defended their total despite the dew factor.

The scores: Assam 159/5 in 20 overs (Riyan Parag 51 n.o., Rajjakuddin Ahmed 31 n.o., Saahil Jain 31, Kartikeya Kak 3/42) bt Hyderabad 157/8 (Himalay Agarwal 29, Pritam Das 3/30).