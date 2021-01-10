After leaving bio-bubble, Deepak Hooda faces backlash from BCA

A day after leaving the bio-bubble on the eve of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, following an alleged spat with Krunal Pandya, vice-captain Deepak Hooda has been warned of action by the Baroda Cricket Association for putting himself 'before the team'.

In an email to Hooda on Sunday, the BCA CEO, Shishir Hattangadi, stated that this "misconduct" will be informed to both the BCCI and his IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab. And in case, the apex council decides, there could be possible sanction.

"Firstly, by walking away from a responsibility of vice captaincy and leaving the team because of a difference you have sent out a message that you hold yourself above the team and that embodies your attitude and commitment to your team," Hattangadi told Hooda in an e-mail, which Sportstar has seen.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Krunal Pandya stars as Baroda beats Uttarakhand

A former Mumbai captain, Hattangadi, told Sportstar that "the BCA will not tolerate any individual who puts himself before the team. I have spoken to both Pandya and the team manager (Dharmendra Arothe) before emailing him."

Pandya clarified the CEO that he had asked all players, including Hooda, to do fielding routines. But Hooda insisted that he would bat and that's when the captain had to step up to maintain decorum. Apparently, efforts by team management to mediate failed as Hooda left the hotel.

Hattangadi also indicated that the argument between Pandya and Hooda took place following some 'instructions by the captain'.

In his letter, Hattangadi has said that Hooda was seeking sympathy by telling his side of the story to the media and could have instead tried settling the issue with the team management and the BCA.

Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Hooda leaves Baroda camp after spat with Pandya

"There is no team that doesn't have differences but to walk away and talk to the media giving only your side of the story is a case of seeking unwarranted publicity and putting self before the game. We accept your unavailability and will take necessary action in the best interest of the game, its values and the reputation of the Baroda Cricket Association."

"I have had a chat with your franchisee and I have enough reason to decipher that we will make sure we write to the BCCI of your misconduct. After feedback from the team management (and others) I have reason to believe we will take up this matter as seriously within the association as we will with the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council," Hattangadi wrote in the email, making it clear that even though IPL gave him fame, it was the BCA who helped him grow as a cricketer.

The BCA apex council could discuss the matter and discuss the future course of action, which could even lead to sanctions.

The off-field matters, however, did not have an impact on the team, which won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy opener against Uttarakhand.