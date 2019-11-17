Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Abhay Negi record-breaking fifty powers Meghalaya to victory

Good morning and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019.

LIVE UPDATES

J & K vs Saurashtra in Surat: Jammu & Kashmir trumps Saurashtra by six wickets.

Nagaland vs Odisha in Surat: Odisha beats Nagaland by 45 runs.

Mizoram vs Meghalaya at Wankhede Stadium: Meghalaya beats Mizoram by 25 runs. Taruwar Kohli's 59-ball 90 and Pawan Prasad's 46-ball 72 go in vain.

Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh in Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala scripts a one-run win over UP! Details will be updated soon.

Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad in Chandigarh: Harpreet Singh kept Chhattisgarh interested in the chase with a 42-ball 62 and brought down the equation to 37 off 12 balls from 80 off 36 deliveries. Harpreet fell on the first ball of the penultimate over as Chhattisgarh fell 21 runs short. Mohammed Siraj, CV Milind and Mehdi claimed two wickets each for Hyderabad.

Andhra vs Services in Kolkata: A third loss of the campaign for Andhra as Services condemns it to a five-wicket defeat. Sasikanth Kodi impressed with the ball with 3 wickets but Rahul SIngh set the tone for Services' chase with a 23-ball 41. By the time he was dismissed, Services was 108/3 in 13.2 overs in pursuit of 148.

Haryana vs Madhya Pradesh at BKC Stadium: Another defeat for Madhya Pradesh, this time at the hands of Haryana by four wickets. Sumit Kumar struck a 28-ball 44 to help his team over the line in the penultimate over.

J & K vs Saurashtra in Surat: Sheldon Jackson's unbeaten 55 from 46 balls takes Saurashtra to 149/7. J & K in response is 27 for the loss of two wickets in the sixth over. Jaydev Undakat, who struck two sixes towards the end of Saurashtra's innings, removes opener Shubham Khajuria. Unadkat will have a lot to prove in this tournament having been released by Rajasthan Royals on Friday.

Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad in Chandigarh: Chhattisgarh needs 80 from 36 balls and has 6 wickets in hand. Skipper Harpreet Singh Bhatia batting on 39 from 29 balls will need to play out if his skin to take his team to the win.

Mizoram vs Meghalaya at Wankhede Stadium: Abhay Negi slams the fastest fifty in Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy history off just 14 balls! Did not see that one coming to be honest! He struck six sixes and two fours in his 15-ball innings. Meghalaya posts a commanding 207 for 4 wickets in 20 overs with Ravi Teja scoring 53 not out. Negi struck four consecutive fifties to reach the mark.

Nagaland vs Odisha in Surat: Odisha posts 149/9 in 20 overs after being inserted in by Nagaland. Subhransu Senapatai struck a 21-ball 42 coming in at No. 3.

J & K vs Saurashtra in Surat: Can J & K add another big scalp today and record a fourth win in Group E? After opting to bat, Saurashtra is 98 for 5 in 16 overs. Sheldon Jackson is still batting on 40 and Saurashtra will require him to carry his bat till the end to put up a fighting total. J & K's Abid Ahmed finishes his four-over spell for just 11 runs and two wickets.

Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh in Thiruvananthapuram: Sanju Samson departs for a 28-ball 38 and no other player has gone past the 20-run mark as Kerala scores 119/8 in 20 overs. Ankit Rajpoot, Mohsin and Shanu Saini claim two wickets each for UP.

Andhra vs Services in Kolkata: Andhra is stuttering with the bat after electing to bat first in the Group A fixture. Its currently placed 79/4 in 13.3 overs with the top four batters back in the hut. Kranthi Kumar Chintapalli and Dharma Reddy are tasked with rebuilding the innings, and take the side to a respectable total.

Mizoram vs Meghalaya at Wankhede Stadium: Buoyed by the giant-slaying of Mumbai on Friday, Meghalaya is back at the same venue to add a third win of the campaign. Meghalaya is 97/3 in 12 overs after losing top three batsmen. Half centurions from the previous game, Ravi Teja Bhamidipati and Sanjay Yadav are at the crease.

Haryana vs Madhya Pradesh at BKC Stadium: After the capitulation in the previous game where MP posted just 112, the batters step up today to take the total to 159/6. Rajat Patidar slams a second fifty in three innings with a 41-ball 69. Harshal Patel claims three wickets, including two in successive deliveries.

Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad in Chandigarh: Tanmay Agarwal slams a second successive fifty for Hyderabad as it posts 174/3 on the board. Agarwal finishes unbeaten on 90 off 61 balls with 12 fours and a six. Sandeep Bavanaka provided the much needed momentum at the death with 16-ball 41, which included 4 sixes.

Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh in Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala after opting to bat is three down for 43 inside the 9th over. Sanju Samson and skipper Robin Uthappa are out in the middle. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohsin Khan are the pick of the bowlers for UP with a wicket-a-piece.

Bihar v Uttarakhand in Visakhapatnam: Uttarakhand completes a six-wicket win, chasing down the target of 135 with five balls to spare. Karn Kaushal orchestrated the run chase with an unbeaten 56.

Rajasthan v Tripura in Thumba: After its bowlers restricted Tripura to 69 for seven in 16 overs following a late start, Rajasthan knocked off the runs in five overs and secured a nine-wicket win. Mahipal Lomror hit an unbeaten 18-ball 50 for Rajasthan.

Assam v Mumbai at Wankhede Stadium: Defending 206, Mumbai bowlers restrict Assam to 123 for eight in 20 overs to secure an 83-run win for the defending champion. While Riyan Parag top-scored for Assam with a 33-ball 38, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shivam Dube and Shams Mulani took two wickets apiece.

Gujarat v Jharkhand in Surat: Chasing 129 for victory, Jharkhand wins by nine wickets and with 12 balls to spare. Virat Singh (56 not out) and Utkarsh Singh (42 not out) shared an unbeaten 90-run stand to help their team overhaul the target. Gujarat's Arzan Nagwaswalla took the only wicket to fall.

Tamil Nadu v Vidarbha in Thiruvananthapuram: Sai Kishore and Vijay Shankar take three wickets apiece and help Tamil Nadu bowl out Vidarbha for 55, earning the team a 113-run victory. For Vidarbha, only three batsmen got into double figures!

Delhi v Sikkim in Surat: Chasing 89 for victory, Delhi reaches the target with exactly 11 overs to spare, winning by nine wickets. Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan fell early in the run chase, for 19, but fellow opener Hiten Dalal (unbeaten 54) and Anuj Rawat (Unbeaten 14) help their team reach the target. Sikkim's Yashpal Singh took the only wicket to fall.

Bengal v Pondicherry at BKC Mumbai: Pondicherry completes a four-wicket win! Chasing 133 for victory, Pondicherry gets the job done with two balls to spare. Captain and opening batsman D. Rohit led the way with a 44-ball 55 and even with small contributions from the rest of the batting line-up, the target has been achieved. For Bengal, Shahbaz Ahamad was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-0-16-2.

Goa v Karnataka in Bokaro: Pavan Deshpande's 32-ball 63 lifts Karnataka to 172 for nine in 20 overs, with 66 runs coming in the last six overs. Heramb Parab was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-0-24-5.

Assam v Mumbai at Wankhede Stadium: Helped by the strong start provided by openers Prithvi Shaw (63) and Aditya Tare (82), Mumbai piled on 206 for five in 20 overs after being put in to bat by Assam captain Abu Nechim. Assam, in reply, is 16 for one in the third over, with opening batsman Pallav Kumar Das bowled by Dhawal Kulkarni.

Tamil Nadu v Vidarbha in Thiruvananthapuram: Defending 168, Tamil Nadu bowlers have restricted Vidarbha to 28 for three after seven overs. Jitesh Sharma (0), Akshay Kolhar (3) and Shalabh Srivastava (14) are the batsmen dismissed, with left-arm spinner Sai Kishore, Washington Sundar and Thangarasu Natarajan taking a wicket apiece.

Gujarat v Jharkhand in Surat: Jharkhand bowlers have restricted Goa to 128 for seven in 20 overs after Gujarat captain Priyank Panchal won the toss and elected to bat first. Urvil Patel top-scored with with a 39-ball 47. For Jharkhand, left-arm orthodox spinner Anukul Roy and fast bowler Varun Aaron took two wickets apiece.

Arunachal Pradesh v Chandigarh in Chandigarh: Chandigarh has completed a 10-wicket win. Captain Manan Vohra remains unbeaten on 32-ball 68, while Shivam Bhambri also finishes unbeaten on 23-ball 39. Chasing 107 for victory, Chandigarh wins with 65 balls to spare.

Tamil Nadu v Vidarbha in Thiruvananthapuram: After being 38 for two at the end of the powerplay, Tamil Nadu made a strong recovery thanks to a half-century from captain Dinesh Karthik, who scored 58, and handy contributions from Baba Aparajith (33) and Vijay Shankar (26) to finish with 168 for eight in 20 overs. For Vidarbha, Yash Thakur was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-0-23-3.

Goa v Karnataka in Bokaro: Karnataka is 74 for three, with K.L. Rahul, who had held the innings together, dismissed for 34. Captain Manish Pandey also fell without making a substantial score, with Karun Nair and Pavan Deshpande left with rebuilding the innings.

Delhi v Sikkim in Surat: Sikkim is 55 for four after its captain Iqbal Abdull won the toss and elected to bat first. Abdulla himself top-scored with 37 but there's been very little contribution from the other batsmen. Delhi's Simarjeet Singh and Karan Dagar have taken two wickets apiece.

Arunachal Pradesh v Chandigarh in Chandigarh: Having elected to bat first, Arunchal Pradesh has been restricted to 106 for nine in 20 overs. Only Rahul Dalal (26) and Uvais Ahmad (27) managed to get into double figures for Arunachal, while Jaskaran Singh (4 for 25) and Karanveer Singh (3 for 15) shared seven wickets between them.

Bengal v Pondicherry at BKC Mumbai: Pondicherry bowlers restrict Bengal to 131 for seven in 20 overs after captain D. Rohit won the toss and elected to field first. Vivek Singh top-scored with 43 but losing wickets at regular intervals impeded Bengal from posting a bigger score. For Pondicherry, Suresh Kumar was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-0-17-4.

Welcome back! He is making a comeback today and @PrithviShaw makes it a memorable one with a fine-half century for Mumbai against Assam in @Paytm #MushtaqAliT20. pic.twitter.com/hiBfiElhed — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 17, 2019

Assam v Mumbai at Wankhede Stadium: Assam captain Abu Nechim won the toss and elected to field first. Prithvi Shaw has a 32-ball fifty on his return from a doping suspension, while Aditya Tare has been equally fluent, batting on 67 off 41 balls. Mumbai is 117 for no loss after 12 overs.

Gujarat v Jharkhand in Surat: Gujarat captain Priyank Panchal won the toss and elected to bat first. Panchal himself, opening the batting, has been dismissed for 3 by India left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, bringing Bhargav Merai to the middle to join Urvil Patel.

Tamil Nadu v Vidarbha in Thiruvananthapuram: Tamil Nadu 38 for two at the end of the powerplay, having lost its openers Washington Sundar (5) and Murali Vijay (7). Captain Dinesh Karthik and Aparajith Baba are relatively new to the crease as they look to rebuild the innings.

Delhi v Sikkim in Surat: Sikkim captain Iqbal Abdulla has won the toss and elected to bat first.

Tamil Nadu v Vidarbha in Thiruvananthapuram: Vidarbha captain Faiz Fazal won the toss and elected to field first. Right-arm seamer Yash Thakur has provided Vidarbha an early breakthrough, castling Murali Vijay for 7.

Bihar v Uttarakhand in Visakhapatnam: Uttarakhand captain Ashutosh Aman won the toss and elected to field first. Mayank Mishra struck with the second ball of the match, trapping Vijay Bharti lbw.

Bengal v Pondicherry at BKC Mumbai: Pondicherry captain D. Rohit has won the toss and elected to field first.