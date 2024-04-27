The online ticket sales for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings to be played on 1st May 2024 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai has been announced.
The ticket sales will begin on 29th April 2024 (Monday) for the match happening on Wednesday at 7:30 PM IST. The sales will take place from 10:40 AM IST through PAYTM and www.insider.in.
ALSO READ | Gaikwad becomes eighth captain to score IPL century; first from Chennai Super Kings
TICKET SALE DETAILS
|Stands
|Rate
|Mode of selling
|Sale date
|C/D/E Lower
|1,700
|Online Sales
|29/04/2024
|I/J/K Upper
|2,500
|Online Sales
|29/04/2024
|I/J/K Lower
|4,000
|Online Sales
|29/04/2024
|C/D/E Upper
|3,500
|Online Sales
|29/04/2024
|KMK Terrace
|6,000
|Online Sales
|29/04/2024
The clash between CSK and PBKS will be the first of two consecutive meetings as they face each other in four days on May 5 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.
The Super Kings will be coming off a home match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday while Punjab Kings will have a break of four days after beating Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday in a record-breaking match.
Latest on Sportstar
- Rovman Powell on multiple 200-plus scores in IPL 2024 - ‘It is getting a bit boring now’
- LSG vs RR Live Score, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants 8/1 (1); Boult removes de Kock in first over
- DC vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians needs 24 runs to win off five balls after Tilak Varma departs
- IPL 2024, CSK vs PBKS: When will online ticket sales begin for Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings?
- Manchester United vs Burnley LIVE updates, Premier League 2023-24: Match updates, Lineups, Score
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE