IPL 2024, CSK vs PBKS: When will online ticket sales begin for Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings?

The online ticket sales for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings to be played on 1st May 2024 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai has been announced.

The ticket sales will begin on 29th April 2024 (Monday) for the match happening on Wednesday at 7:30 PM IST. The sales will take place from 10:40 AM IST through PAYTM and www.insider.in.

TICKET SALE DETAILS

Stands Rate Mode of selling Sale date C/D/E Lower 1,700 Online Sales 29/04/2024 I/J/K Upper 2,500 Online Sales 29/04/2024 I/J/K Lower 4,000 Online Sales 29/04/2024 C/D/E Upper 3,500 Online Sales 29/04/2024 KMK Terrace 6,000 Online Sales 29/04/2024

The clash between CSK and PBKS will be the first of two consecutive meetings as they face each other in four days on May 5 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.

The Super Kings will be coming off a home match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday while Punjab Kings will have a break of four days after beating Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday in a record-breaking match.