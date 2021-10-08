T20 World Cup 2021: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Haider Ali and Fakhar Zaman included in Pakistan squad

Pakistan has included Sarfaraz Ahmed, Haider Ali and Fakhar Zaman in its final squad for the T20 World Cup, which begins next week.

Sarfaraz and Haider Ali have replaced Azam Khan and Mohammad Hasnain respectively, while Fakhar Zaman, who was originally named as a travel reserve, has swapped places with Khushdil Shah.

"The decision on Sohaib Maqsood’s inclusion in the squad will be made following medical advice. The top-order batter underwent MRI scans for the lower back after the 6 October National T20 match against Northern and missed Thursday’s Punjab derby against Central Punjab," the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

Chief selector Muhammad Wasim said: “After reviewing player performances in the highly-competitive National T20 and in consultation with the team management, we have decided to include Haider Ali, Fakhar Zaman and Sarfaraz Ahmed in the squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

“The three in-form players bring with them wealth of experience and talent, and provide further stability, balance and strength to the side."

“It must be tough for Azam, Khushdil and Hasnain for missing out but they still have a lot to offer in their careers. They are in our future plans as a lot of cricket has to be played post the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 and in the lead up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

“I am pleased with the intensity and high quality of cricket that we have witnessed in the National T20. It has not only provided the players excellent match practice in the lead up to the UAE competition, it has also given us the opportunity to closely monitor the player progress and then make decisions that are in the best interest of the side for what will be a cut-throat tournament," the chief selector added.

Saqlain Mushtaq will continue to be the interim head coach of the side. Pakistan begins its campaign against India on October 24.