India at T20 World Cup schedule 2024: Full list of matches, dates, venues

The schedule for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 was announced on Friday, with the first game on June 1 and final on June 29 in Barbados. India is schedule to play against Pakistan in New York on June 9.
Other teams in the same group as India include Ireland, Canada and USA.
INDIA’S GROUP-STAGE SCHEDULE
India vs Ireland - June 5 (New York)
India vs Pakistan - June 9 (New York)
India vs USA - June 12 (New York)
India vs Canada - June 15 (Lauderhill)
(Timings are yet to be released)
