The T20 World Cup 2022 begins in Australia in 39 days. Sportstar will present one iconic moment/match from T20 WC history each day, leading up to October 16, 2022.

May 2, 2010: Pakistan picks five wickets in last over but Australia wins by 34 runs

Mohammed Aamir sent down a sensational last over. The Australians, wickets in hand, went for runs in the final over and Aamir lifted his bowling.

He scalped three and the precision in his bowling produced two run-outs. Incredibly, the final over was a five-wicket maiden.

Brad Haddin was held at third man by Mohammad Sami off the first ball. With his second delivery, Aamir yorked Mitchell Johnson. On a hattrick, he denied Steven Smith’s flashing blade with a full length delivery outside off and ’keeper Kamran Akmal beat Michael Hussey’s bid to get to the striker’s end.

Then, Nannes attempted a bye after Aamir flummoxed him with a yorker length ball outside off. Akmal, standing closer to the stumps and giving lesser time for the batsmen to cross over, was on the mark again to run out Steven Smith.

Australia had lost four wickets in as many deliveries.

Then, it was Shaun Tait’s turn to miss one. Wisely, the batsmen did not set out for a run. With his final delivery, though, Aamir castled Tait with his line and cut. It was an extraordinary last over in a Twenty20 game.

Despite Aamir’s heroics, the innings was dominated by Australia.

Shaun Tait, Dirk Nannes and Mitchell Johnson struck for Australia with the ball. Tait and Nannes picked three wickets each and Johnson scalped two. Pakistan was dismissed for 157 in the Group ‘A’ clash.