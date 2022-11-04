Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between Australia and Afghanistan from Adelaide on Friday.
Mujeeb comes back into the attack. Maxwell greets him with a flick off the pads for four. Australians take 10 from the over.
Mohammad Nabi comes into the attack. Stoinis targets the short square boundaries with a slog sweep for a massive six. He follows it up with a brace. He gets a single off the fourth ball. Maxwell slaps the fifth ball through covers for four. Single to finish. 14 from it.
OUT! Marsh goes for a sweep off Mujeeb, gets a top edge and the ‘keeper takes this skier. Maxwell comes in and gets off the mark with a couple.
Rashid bowls his second inside the first 10. He is parsimonious as always. Five from the 10th over.
Gulbadin Naib comes back for his second over and is taken to the cleaners by Mitch Marsh, who begins by clubbing a 84-metre six before following it up with consecutive fours. 16 from the over.
Here’s Rashid, on cue. He has one slip for Marsh, who sweeps the first ball for a couple. Five singles off the next five as Rashid concedes seven from his first, bit of a rebuilding phase for the Aussies.
Gulbadin Naib could’ve had a wicket off the first ball but Najibullah Zadran drops a sitter at point. Marsh gets a reprieve. Marcus Stoinis has walked out to the middle. Excellent from Naib. Just three from it. Afghanistan have held back Rashid Khan.
Naveen strikes! Warner has been clean bowled trying to play a switch hit! He has been undone by the offcutter. Steve Smith in next. He opens his World Cup account with a well placed cut for four. But his stay is cut short as he is adjudged lbw off the last ball! He reviews after a word with Marsh. Three reds and Smith’s a goner. Australia lose a review. What an over. 5 runs and 2 wickets.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman is welcomed back into the attack with a slog sweep for a 74-metre long six by Mitch Marsh. Five singles to end the over. 11 from it.
Naveen-ul-Haq bowls inside the first six. Marsh slashes the third ball over backward point for four. Marsh collects two off the next ball before Warner once again displays his exceptional agility and fitness by converting a two into three off the penultimate ball. 11 from Naveen’s first over.
Cameron Green helps a rising ball to slips, Fazalhaq Farooqi strikes. Not what Australia wanted. Mitchell Marsh is in at 3. Slip in place. Five runs and a wicket from that over. Warner pulled the penultimate ball to the midwicket fence.
PowerPlay specialist Mujeeb Ur Rahman shares the new ball. Green collects three off the first ball, thanks largely to Warner’s exceptional running between the wickets. Warner reverse-laps the next ball over deep backward point for four. He follows it up with a pull past fine leg for four more. The third four comes courtesy a sweep over short fine. 16 from the over.
Fazalhaq got the new ball to shape away from Warner, who got a boundary through covers off the third ball. Warner followed it up with a brace. Just 6 from the over.
Cameron Green and David Warner march out to the middle. They need a powerful start from their openers. Fazalhaq Farooqi with the new ball. Warner on strike.
Toss update: Afghanistan won the toss and chose to field
Australia (Playing XI): Cameron Green, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w/c), Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Aaron Finch has been ruled out of tonight’s match. Matthew Wade to lead vs Afghanistan. Cameron Green to replace Finch in all likelihood.
Simon Doull on air says Aaron Finch and Tim David are doubtful starters. Matthew Wade would be Australia’s most likely captain if Finch doesn’t play. It’s a very important game for the host. If Australia wins, margin notwithstanding, and Sri Lanka beats England tomorrow, Australia will advance. But if England wins tomorrow, then Australia will need a big victory to leave England behind on Net Run Rate.
New Zealand has beaten Ireland by 35 runs to stay top of Group 1. Ireland was 68 for no loss in the 186 chase before spinners Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi pulled the Kiwis back with a flurry of wickets.
“The reality is that our first game has put us in this situation. We knew for the rest of the tournament that it was going to come down to run rate should things go well. But also there are still two other games to be played in the pool. So first and foremost, we need to get the two points.”
Australia captain Aaron Finch
“It’s really not an easy game for us to play against Australia in Australian conditions, but we are here to give them a tough time.”
Afghanistan assistant coach Rais Ahmadzai
Predicted 11: Aaron Finch (c)/Cameron Green, David Warner, Mitch Marsh/Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David/Steve Smith, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Predicted 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Australia sits on the brink of exit as it faces Afghanistan at the Adelaide Oval on Friday. Heading into the game, the focus for Aaron Finch’s men will be on winning big. However, the fact remains that despite Australia’s efforts, its future is beyond its control, and Saturday’s match between England and Sri Lanka will play the deciding role in who progresses to the knockout stage from the group.