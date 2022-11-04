What they said

“The reality is that our first game has put us in this situation. We knew for the rest of the tournament that it was going to come down to run rate should things go well. But also there are still two other games to be played in the pool. So first and foremost, we need to get the two points.”

Australia captain Aaron Finch

“It’s really not an easy game for us to play against Australia in Australian conditions, but we are here to give them a tough time.”

Afghanistan assistant coach Rais Ahmadzai