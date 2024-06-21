England is set to face South Africa in a crucial Super 8 match at the Daren Sammy Ground in Gros Islet, St. Lucia on Friday. The winner of this match will be a step closer to securing a spot in the semifinals. Here are some key tactics and matchups that could influence the outcome of the game:

The Toss

This will be the first day match of this T20 World Cup at the Daren Sammy Stadium, following three night games. Consequently, dew will not be a factor. The weather forecast for Friday is clear and humid. The average first-innings score at this venue is 187. While the pitch does not change significantly over the course of the game, the cross-breeze blowing across the square could potentially impact play. The low stands and grass banks present no barriers, creating unique challenges for both batting and fielding sides.

England might prefer to bowl first unless it observes something definitive in the ground conditions on the eve of the match. In the last 12 months, Jos Buttler’s team has preferred chasing in T20Is. It has won the toss and elected to bowl first in seven games, securing five wins and suffering two losses.

The Phil Assa(u)lt

Phil Salt played a pivotal role in England’s eight-wicket victory over the West Indies in their first Super 8 match at the Daren Sammy Stadium, hitting three sixes and three fours in one over. Over the past year, Salt has been England’s standout batsman in T20s, amassing 536 runs at an average just under 60 and a strike rate exceeding 180. His performance against the West Indies demonstrated his ability to switch seamlessly between aggressive and watchful batting styles while maintaining a quick scoring rate.

South Africa’s Anrich Nortje, left, celebrates with teammate Kagiso Rabada after the dismissal of United States’ Corey Anderson during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and South Africa. | Photo Credit: RICARDO MAZALAN/AP

Salt will aim to replicate this form against South Africa’s formidable pace attack, led by Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada. In the last 12 months, he has dominated right-arm pace in T20 cricket, scoring 459 runs off just 233 balls at a strike rate of 197 in 33 innings. He has been equally good against left-arm pace, striking at over 150 in 28 innings.

Aware of England’s positive approach against West Indies left-arm finger spinners Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie – who went for 67 runs in eight overs – South Africa might consider replacing a spinner with medium pacer Ottneil Baartman, whose variations have been a highlight of its campaign so far.

Stubbs, Klaasen to handle spinners

South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen and Tristan Stubbs during the match against USA. | Photo Credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP

Tristan Stubbs has excelled against right-arm off-break and right-arm leg-break bowling in all T20s over the past year, scoring 137 runs off 85 balls and being dismissed only four times. Similarly, Heinrich Klaasen has dominated both types of bowling during the same period, accumulating 339 runs off 163 balls at a strike rate of 208, with eight dismissals.

Given the shorter square boundary on one side, Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali will have to be watchful of the lengths they bowl to Klaasen, who does not need rank long hops to pull spinners over deep midwicket. Even short-of-good-length balls tend to disappear, meaning the margin for error will be small for the English spinners.

Archer, Wood in PowerPlay

South Africa posted a formidable 194 for four against the USA, driven by Quinton de Kock’s impressive 74, which included a 26-ball half-century. Playing on the first good batting surface they had encountered in the tournament, de Kock looked to attack every ball, capitalizing on the leg-side deliveries offered by the USA bowlers. However, he can expect a tougher challenge from England’s quicks, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.

England’s Jofra Archer in action during the T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: RICARDO MAZALAN/AP

Archer conceded four boundaries in his first two overs against the West Indies as he leaked 21 runs in his attempt to bowl short and extract bounce. This approach might play into de Kock’s strengths, as he is an excellent puller of the ball and thrives on scoring square of the wicket during the PowerPlay, particularly on the leg side. He is equally adept at shuffling across his stumps and lifting the ball over short fine leg. England must consider having a fielder back for this shot. England’s bowlers will need to be precise to contain him effectively.

Bairstow against Shamsi, Maharaj

Jonny Bairstow’s unbeaten 48 provided crucial momentum for England in its pursuit of a quick victory against the West Indies the other night. During a period when Phil Salt’s scoring rate slowed, Bairstow stepped up, taking on Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hossein. Over the past 12 months, Bairstow’s performance against left-arm chinaman and left-arm orthodox bowlers in T20s has been exceptional, scoring 93 runs from 52 balls in eight innings at a strike rate of just under 180.

The Yorkshireman has been a formidable force at No. 4, and his calculated power-hitting will be pivotal when facing the South African spin duo of Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi (should both play).