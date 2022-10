The 2022 T20 World Cup will take place in Australia from October 16 to November 13. There have been seven T20 World Cups so far. West Indies has won the coveted silverware twice while India won the inaugural edition in 2007, beating Pakistan in the final in Johannesburg.

Read |Highest individual scorers in T20 World Cup

Australia won the last edition, which was held in the United Arab Emirates. Below is the country-wise breakdown of all previous T20 WC winners.

Read |Best bowling figures in T20 World Cup