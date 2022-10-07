The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will be played in Australia between October 16 and November 13. 16 teams will feature in the tournament which will be played in a group stage and knockout format.

The T20 World Cup has seen some of the greatest batters in action over the course of its seven previous editions - the last of which was played in the UAE and Oman in 2021. Mahela Jayawardena leads the batting charts in T20 World Cup history which also includes several star batters such as Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the top 10.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was the leading run-scorer in the 2021 edition with 303 runs in six innings. Australia’s David Warner - seventh on the all-time list - had finished second behind Babar with 289 runs in seven innings.

Ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup, here’s a look at the top run-scorers in the tournament’s history since 2007: