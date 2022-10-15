T20 World Cup Venues - MCG, Melbourne: History, stats, records, pitch conditions, schedule

Home to some of the greatest spectacles in world cricket, the Melbourne Cricket Ground will be hosting seven matches, including the final.

During the group stages, the biggest match will be the one between India and Pakistan at the MCG. India will also play a qualifier from Group A on November 6 in its final Super 12 match in Melbourne.

Given its traditionally large playing area, run-making is arduous in Melbourne. The average total in T20Is at the venue in 15 matches is 137. Teams chasing have won 64 per cent of the 14 completed games at the ground. India featured in the first T20I held at the MCG in 2008 when it was skittled out for a paltry 74.

India has since played three more T20Is in Melbourne, winning twice; the third was abandoned.

TRIVIA

On February 11, 1984, MCG played host to the first-ever tied ODI, with both West Indies and Australia making 222.

On March 8, 2020, Australia lifted its fifth Women's T20 World Cup title at the MCG, cheered on by 86,174 people, a record attendance for a women's sporting event in Australia.

The MCG is referred to as the ‘Spiritual Home of Australian Sport’.

STATS (ALL T20S)

Batting first team won 39 Batting second team won 46 Highest team score 273 Lowest team score 74 Overall run rate 7.96

MATCHES

Oct 23, India vs Pakistan, 16th Match, Super 12 Group 2 1.30 PM

Oct 26, England vs B2, 20th Match, Super 12 Group 1 9:30 AM

Oct 26, New Zealand vs Afghanistan, 21st Match, Super 12 Group 1 1:30 PM

Oct 28, Afghanistan vs B2, 25th Match, Super 12 Group 1 9:30 AM

Oct 28, England vs Australia, 26th Match, Super 12 Group 1 1:30 PM

Nov 06, India vs B1, 42nd Match, Super 12 Group 2 1:30 PM

Nov 13, TBC vs TBC, Final 1:30 PM