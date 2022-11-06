T20 World Cup

Suryakumar Yadav 35 runs away from becoming second batter to complete 1000 T20I runs in a calendar year

Team Sportstar
06 November, 2022 11:25 IST
Just four days ago, Suryakumar became No. 1 in T20I cricket, going past Rizwan in the latest ICC rankings update. | Photo Credit: PTI

Suryakumar Yadav is 35 runs away from completing 1000 T20I runs in 2022. He will become only the second batter after Mohammad Rizwan to achieve that feat. Rizwan scored 1326 runs in 2021.

Suryakumar has been in terrific form in the ongoing men’s T20 World Cup, having scored two half-centuries in his first three outings; his 68 off 40 balls against South Africa came in conditions where other Indian batters struggled. He is also the leading run-getter in T20Is in 2022, with 935 runs, including a century.

Suryakumar has one T20I century and an impressive 11 half-centuries to his name, but it’s the batting strike rate in excess of 177 and an ability to score in all parts of the ground and be a 360-degree player that stands out.

