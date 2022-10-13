T20 World Cup

India vs Western Australia XI practice match T20 World Cup: where to watch, venue, date and IST timing

India vs Western Australia XI: Here’s all you need to know about today’s practice match between India and WACA XI in Perth.

Team Sportstar
13 October, 2022 08:24 IST
India will begin its 2022 T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 23.

Rohit Sharma’s Team India will begin its 2022 T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan at the MCG in Melbourne on October 23.

India comes into this tournament on the back of successive T20I series wins against Australia and South Africa at home.

Here is all you need to know about Team India’s second practice game.

What time is India’s next practice game against Western Australia Cricket Association XI?

India’s next practice game against the Western Australia Cricket Association XI will start at 11 am IST.

Where is India’s next practice game against Western Australia Cricket Association XI?

India’s next practice game against the Western Australia Cricket Association XI will be played in Perth.

When is India’s next practice game against Western Australia Cricket Association XI?

India’s next practice game against the Western Australia Cricket Association XI is on Thursday, October 13.

What happened at India’s last practice game against Western Australia Cricket Association XI?

India beat Western Australia Cricket Association XI by 13 runs in its first practice game in Perth on Monday. The Indian team made 158 for 6 in its stipulated 20 overs and in reply, the WACA XI managed only 145 for 8 in their 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav struck a 35-ball 52 while Arshdeep Singh impressed with figures of 3 for 6.

Will India’s next practice game against Western Australia Cricket Association XI be live streamed?

There will be no live telecast or streaming available for India’s next practice game against the Western Australia Cricket Association XI.

Squads
Western Australia: Ashton Turner (c), Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Sam Fanning, Nick Hobson, Matt Kelly, Hamish McKenzie, David Moody, Lance Morris, Josh Philippe, D’Arcy Short, Andrew Tye
India: India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh. Standby Players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

