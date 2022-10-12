T20 World Cup 2022: Jansen replaces injured Pretorius in South Africa squad

South Africa on Wednesday announced left-arm pacer Marco Jansen as the replacement for Dwaine Pretorius in the T20 World Cup Squad.

Pretorius was ruled out of the recently concluded ODI series against India as well as the T20 World Cup due to a left thumb fracture.

The 22-year-old Jansen has played only one T20I for the Proteas - against India in Rajkot this year - in which he took one wicket while conceding 38 runs in his four overs.

Right-arm pacer Lizaad Williams has been added as a travelling reserve.