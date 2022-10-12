T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup 2022: Jansen replaces injured Pretorius in South Africa squad

Pretorius was ruled out of the recently concluded ODI series against India as well as the T20 World Cup due to a left thumb fracture.

Team Sportstar
12 October, 2022 12:59 IST
FILE PHOTO: South Africa has included pacer Marco Jansen as the replacement for Dwaine Pretorius in the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. | Photo Credit: AFP

South Africa on Wednesday announced left-arm pacer Marco Jansen as the replacement for Dwaine Pretorius in the T20 World Cup Squad.

The 22-year-old Jansen has played only one T20I for the Proteas - against India in Rajkot this year - in which he took one wicket while conceding 38 runs in his four overs.

Right-arm pacer Lizaad Williams has been added as a travelling reserve.

