Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 match in Sydney.
New Zealand Playing XI: Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha
TOSS: New Zealand wins toss, opts to bat
Kane Williamson: We will bat. Looks like a good surface, we have played once before and we did well. It’s nice to be back after a while, we have different oppositions at different conditions during this tournament. One change, Daryl MItchell replaces Mark Chapman.
Dasun Shanaka: We would have batted first as well, but we have chased well and not too disappointed at all. The batting unit will have to get runs and we do have the bowlers. One change for us, Binura Fernando is replaced by Kasun Rajitha.
“We have moved across a couple of pitches and that means there will be one short boundary and one massive boundary. The pitch itself is an absolute belter, looks very similar to the previous two games played over here. The captain winning the topss will look to bat first,” reckon Mel Jones and Dale Steyn.
Devon Conway has racked up the runs across formats for the Kiwis at the top of the order. Shayan Acharya takes a look at the rise of the all-format player for the Blackcaps here:
Matches: 19
New Zealand won: 10
Sri Lanka won: 7
Tied: 1 (SL won in Super Over)
No result: 1
Last meeting: Sri Lanka won by 37 runs (Pallekele; September 2019)
Last five meetings: NZ won - 4; SL won - 1
Which TV channel will broadcast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (NZ vs SL) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022?
Star Sports Network will broadcast the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (NZ vs SL) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022.
When and where to watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (NZ vs SL) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 online?
Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (NZ vs SL) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022.
Daryl Mitchell will return for New Zealand’s third Twenty20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday, Black Caps pacer Tim Southee told reporters on Friday.
All-rounder Mitchell, whose 208 runs helped his team to the final in Dubai last year, missed New Zealand’s impressive 89-run victory over hosts and defending champions Australia last weekend after fracturing a finger before the tournament.
The 31-year-old might have returned against Afghanistan on Wednesday but the match was washed out and Southee said he would instead come back in, most likely for Mark Chapman, on Saturday.
“Daryl’s come through all the tests he needs to come through after suffering a broken hand a few weeks back,” he told reporters at the SCG.
“It’s bad luck for Mark Chapman but Daryl is such a valuable member of the side and he’s done well for us. So, yeah, now he’s fit and ready, he just slots back in.”
With only one point from the washout, New Zealand will need to be sure to avoid an upset against Sri Lanka on Saturday before taking on England and Ireland in their final Group 1 matches.
“We know we have to be on our toes every single game we play, it’s the nature of this tournament that you can’t really have too many slip-ups,” Southee added.
“T20 cricket brings the sides closer together and we’ve seen in this tournament a number of upsets already so every game is vitally important.”
Sri Lanka lost by seven wickets to Australia in their last outing and have suffered a series of injuries but assistant coach Naveed Nawaz said they still felt they were in with a chance of reaching the semi-finals.
“The spirits are pretty high,” he said. “We’re all very well motivated and still looking forward to the rest of the tournament.”
- REUTERS
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Ashen Bandara, Pramod Madushan, Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay
New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill