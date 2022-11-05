England vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup: When and where to watch ENG vs SL Super 12 match today?

England and Sri Lanka will face off in the last T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

At what time will the ENG vs SL T20 World Cup match begin?

The T20 World Cup Super 12 match between England and Sri Lanka will start at 1:30 PM IST.

At what time is the toss for the ENG vs SL T20 World Cup match?

The toss for the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between England and Sri Lanka will be at 1:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ENG vs SL T20 World Cup match?

The T20 World Cup Super 12 match between England and Sri Lanka will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the ENG vs SL T20 World Cup match online?

The T20 World Cup Super 12 match between England and Sri Lanka will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.

When is the ENG vs SL T20 World Cup match?

The T20 World Cup Super 12 match between England and Sri Lanka is on Saturday, November 5.

Where will the ENG vs SL T20 World Cup match take place?

The T20 World Cup Super 12 match between England and Sri Lanka will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground.