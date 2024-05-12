Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Delhi Capitals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday hoping to ruin DC’s chances of featuring in the IPL Playoffs.
Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:
RCB vs DC HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 30
RCB won: 18
DC won: 11
No result: 1
Last result: DC won by 7 wickets (Delhi; May, 2023)
RCB vs DC HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT THE M. CHINNASWAMY STADIUM
Matches played: 1
RCB won: 6
DC won: 4
No result: 1
Last result: RCB won by 23 runs (April, 2023)
RCB OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT THE M. CHINNASWAMY STADIUM
Matches played: 89
Won: 41
Lost: 43
Tied: 1
N/R: 4
Last result: Beat Gujarat Titans by 4 wickets(May 4, 2024)
Highest score: 263/5 (20) vs Pune Warriors India (April 23, 2013)
Lowest score (in a losing cause): 82 (15.1) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (April 18, 2008)
MOST RUNS IN RCB vs GT IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Inns.
|Runs
|Avg.
|SR
|HS
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|28
|1054
|52.70
|135.12
|99
|AB de Villiers (RCB)
|19
|690
|49.28
|147.12
|90*
|Rishabh Pant (DC)
|12
|421
|42.10
|150.35
|85
MOST WICKETS IN RCB vs GT IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Inns.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB)
|15
|15
|7.97
|27.73
|3/32
|Harshal Patel (RCB, DC)
|14
|13
|9.46
|35.69
|3/43
|Kagiso Rabada (DC)
|6
|13
|7.54
|13.92
|4/21
Latest on Sportstar
- RCB vs DC head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals; most runs, wickets and other numbers
- Praveen Chithravel eyes Paris Olympic berth, personal best performance at Federation Cup 2024
- IPL 2024: ‘We win together, we lose together’, says Rana about KKR’s winning mantra
- NBA Playoffs: Mavs hold off Thunder for 2-1 lead, Celtics edge Cavaliers
- Chelsea boss Pochettino tempers rumours about future with club
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE