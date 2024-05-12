MagazineBuy Print

RCB vs DC head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals; most runs, wickets and other numbers

IPL 2024, RCB vs DC: Get all the head-to-head stats, numbers and overall records for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals match.

Published : May 12, 2024 10:27 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Virat Kohli is the highest run scorer in RCB vs DC IPL matches.
File Photo: Virat Kohli is the highest run scorer in RCB vs DC IPL matches. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/ The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: Virat Kohli is the highest run scorer in RCB vs DC IPL matches. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/ The Hindu

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Delhi Capitals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday hoping to ruin DC’s chances of featuring in the IPL Playoffs.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:

RCB vs DC HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 30
RCB won: 18
DC won: 11
No result: 1
Last result: DC won by 7 wickets (Delhi; May, 2023)
RCB vs DC HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT THE M. CHINNASWAMY STADIUM
Matches played: 1
RCB won: 6
DC won: 4
No result: 1
Last result: RCB won by 23 runs (April, 2023)
RCB OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT THE M. CHINNASWAMY STADIUM
Matches played: 89
Won: 41
Lost: 43
Tied: 1
N/R: 4
Last result: Beat Gujarat Titans by 4 wickets(May 4, 2024)
Highest score: 263/5 (20) vs Pune Warriors India (April 23, 2013)
Lowest score (in a losing cause): 82 (15.1) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (April 18, 2008)

MOST RUNS IN RCB vs GT IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. SR HS
Virat Kohli (RCB) 28 1054 52.70 135.12 99
AB de Villiers (RCB) 19 690 49.28 147.12 90*
Rishabh Pant (DC) 12 421 42.10 150.35 85

MOST WICKETS IN RCB vs GT IPL MATCHES

Bowler Inns. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) 15 15 7.97 27.73 3/32
Harshal Patel (RCB, DC) 14 13 9.46 35.69 3/43
Kagiso Rabada (DC) 6 13 7.54 13.92 4/21

