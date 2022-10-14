Shami replaces Bumrah in India T20 World Cup squad; Shardul, Siraj named standbys

Mohammed Shami will replace Jasprit Bumrah in the T20 World Cup 2022 squad, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Friday.

India has also named seamers Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur as standbys. They will travel to Australia shortly.

Bumrah was earlier ruled out of the T20 World Cup because of a back injury, which had also kept him out of the Asia Cup. In his last T20I on September 25, the third and final match against Australia, he had conceded 50 off four overs - his worst T20I figures.

Bumrah is the second player to be ruled out after Ravindra Jadeja, who is recovering from a knee surgery. Since India is among the teams that have qualified for the Super 12 stage of the World Cup, it can make changes to its squad till October 15.

Shami, who has played 17 T20Is and picked 18 wickets for India, will be returning to the shortest format for the first time since the 2021 World Cup held in the UAE.

The Indian team will be based in Brisbane where it will feature in two T20 World Cup warm-up matches against Australia on October 17 and New Zealand on October 19. Rohit Sharma’s men had played two practice matches at the old WACA Cricket Ground in Perth against Western Australia XI, winning and losing a match each.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.