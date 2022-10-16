News

Sri Lanka vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2022 Live streaming info: Where to watch SL vs NAM first round match?

Sri Lanka vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2022: Here is how you can watch the first match of T20 World Cup 2022 between Sri Lanka and Namibia in the first round on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
16 October, 2022 02:00 IST
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka (L) and Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus (R).

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka (L) and Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus (R). | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Sri Lanka will face Namibia in the first match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at Kardinia Park in Geelong on Sunday.

Here is how you can follow the first round fixture of the T20 World Cup being held in Australia.

At what time will the Sri Lanka vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2022 first round match begin?

The Sri Lanka vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2022 match will start at 9:30 AM IST on October 16, Sunday.

At what time is the toss for the Sri Lanka vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2022 first round match?

The toss for the Sri Lanka vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2022 match is at 9:00 AM IST.

Where can I watch the live broadcast of the Sri Lanka vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2022 first round match in India?

The Sri Lanka vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2022 match will be shown LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch the live stream of the Sri Lanka vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2022 first round match in India?

The live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2022 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

THE SQUADS
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka
Namibia Squad: Stephan Baard, David Wiese, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Michael van Lingen, Lohandre Louwrens, Karl Birkenstock, Divan la Cock

