Sri Lanka will face Namibia in the first match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at Kardinia Park in Geelong on Sunday.

Here is how you can follow the first round fixture of the T20 World Cup being held in Australia.

At what time will the Sri Lanka vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2022 first round match begin?

The Sri Lanka vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2022 match will start at 9:30 AM IST on October 16, Sunday.

At what time is the toss for the Sri Lanka vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2022 first round match?

The toss for the Sri Lanka vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2022 match is at 9:00 AM IST.

Where can I watch the live broadcast of the Sri Lanka vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2022 first round match in India?

The Sri Lanka vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2022 match will be shown LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch the live stream of the Sri Lanka vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2022 first round match in India?

The live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2022 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.