Pakistan vs England HIGHLIGHTS, warm-up match T20 World Cup: ENG beats PAK by six wickets

TOSS

TOSS UPDATE: Jos Buttler has won the toss and England will bowl first.

Jos Buttler: We are going to have a bowl. We recently played against Australia and batted first in every game, we would like to change it up and have a chase. We have played a lot against Pakistan very recently, but it is about getting used to these conditions and this is our only warmup game, if there’s anything the guys want to try this is the game to do it. Looking forward to the tournament. We are playing 13.

Shadab Khan: Babar and Rizwan are getting some rest as they play a lot of cricket. They are mostly on the ground as they score heavily for us and we wanted to give them rest. It is good for us, we are good at chasing and want to bat. We struggle when we bat first and wanted to do that in the warmup game.