Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman ruled out of T20 World Cup

Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman is ruled out of the remainder of the T20 World Cup after aggravating a knee injury in the win over the Netherlands. No replacement has been named yet.

Fakhar missed the defeats to India and Zimbabwe, but returned in the win over the Dutch, where he scored a 16-ball 20.

Pakistan, which is fifth in Group 2 with two points, will next take on South Africa on Thursday in Sydney.

The 2009 champion will play its final Super 12 group game on Sunday against Bangladesh.

