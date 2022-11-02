T20 World Cup

Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman ruled out of T20 World Cup

Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman is ruled out of the remainder of the T20 World Cup after aggravating a knee injury in the win over the Netherlands.

Team Sportstar
02 November, 2022 20:27 IST
02 November, 2022 20:27 IST
Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman during a nets session at the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman during a nets session at the T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: SURJEET YADAV

Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman is ruled out of the remainder of the T20 World Cup after aggravating a knee injury in the win over the Netherlands.

Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman is ruled out of the remainder of the T20 World Cup after aggravating a knee injury in the win over the Netherlands. No replacement has been named yet.

Fakhar missed the defeats to India and Zimbabwe, but returned in the win over the Dutch, where he scored a 16-ball 20.

Pakistan, which is fifth in Group 2 with two points, will next take on South Africa on Thursday in Sydney.

The 2009 champion will play its final Super 12 group game on Sunday against Bangladesh.

More to follow...

Read more stories on T20 World Cup.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Should Chahal replace Ashwin when India takes on Bangladesh? T20 World Cup IND v BAN preview

India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup: Ashwin or Chahal? Trial by pace for India

Ireland vs England preview feat. Kevin O’Brien

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us