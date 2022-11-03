PAK vs SA LIVE Score T20 World Cup update: Babar, Rizwan to open for Pakistan vs South Africa; Injured Miller out from Playing XI

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between Pakistan and South Africa from Sydney on Thursday.
Pakistan and South Africa players walk out for the customary national anthems.
South Africa XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi
Pakistan XI: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah
TOSS: Pakistan won the toss, opts to bat
Babar Azam: We will bat. Put runs on the board and then place them under pressure in the chase. We will try and give our best and then move forward. One change for us - Fakhar misses out, Haris is in.
Temba Bavuma: We would have batted first as well, looks a bit dry, but there is somegreen. Batting first is an advantage, but we need to keep them down to a low score and then chase well. We have a great bunch of guys and have derived a lot of support and confidence freom them. Two changes for us - one is a forced one with Miller missing out with an injury, Klaasen replaces him. Shamsi is in, he replaces Keshav Maharaj
Babar Azam and Temba Bavuma at the centre.
“We have one short square boundary at 60m, but the pockets are extremely huge. The wicket looks pretty good, every team that has won the toss has batted first here. The stats favour Pakistan with South Africa having never beaten them in a WC game,” reckon Danny Morrison and Dale Steyn.
TOSS at 1PM IST.
Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Wasim.
Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Wayne Parnell.
Which pace quartet will come out on top this evening in Sydney?
For Pakistan,
- Win v South Africa and Bangladesh
- South Africa or India to lose their last Group 2 match
For South Africa - At least one win in matches over Pakistan and Netherlands
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood. Standby Players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen. Standby Players: Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams.
South Africa batsman David Miller said it will need to bring its “A-game” when it faces Pakistan in a Twenty20 World Cup clash in Sydney on Thursday.
South Africa is in pole position to take one of the two semifinal spots available from Group 2, but Pakistan, which lost to India and Zimbabwe, still has an outside shot of qualifying thanks to a six-wicket win over the Netherlands.
“We all know every game in the World Cup is an important game, and against Pakistan you’ve got to make sure that you’re on your A-game as an opponent,” Miller told reporters on Wednesday. “... I suppose Pakistan -- it’s a must-win game for them, so they’re going to be coming and charging, and we’re definitely prepared for it.”
Miller, 33, scored a fifty as he helped South Africa recover from a poor start against India and seal a five-wicket win on Sunday. “Experience is a really valuable thing, and for example, in the previous game, we were in a little bit of trouble,” he said, adding that in the past they may have “got a little hasty”.
Pakistan bowler Naseem Shah said their pace attack had to be firing on all cylinders. “We’re all fast bowlers just trying to bowl our best because when you bowl bad anywhere, when you bowl a bad ball, then you are in a struggle,” Shah said.
Pakistan will likely be without Fakhar Zaman after the batsman aggravated a knee injury that initially ruled him out of the squad.
- REUTERS