Rohit Sharma becomes India’s leading six-hitter in T20 World Cup; second overall behind Gayle

Rohit Sharma became the leading six-hitter for India in T20 World Cups when he surpassed Yuvraj Singh with his third maximum, in the 10th over, against the Netherlands in a Super 12 match in Sydney on Thursday.

Yuvraj had hit 33 sixes in 31 matches. West Indies opener Chris Gayle leads the tally with a staggering 63 maximums in 33 matches. Rohit now has 34.

David Warner (31) and Shane Watson (31) round up the list of top five six-hitters.

Earlier, Rohit won the toss and decided to bat first against Netherlands. Rohit got two reprieves; a miscued pull off Klaassen in the fifth over was dropped by Tim Pringle at mid-on, and a flick off Paul van Meekeren in the next over just fell short of Pringle at short fine leg.