T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma becomes India’s leading six-hitter in T20 World Cup; second overall behind Gayle

Yuvraj had hit 33 sixes in 31 matches. West Indies opener Chris Gayle leads the tally with a staggering 63 maximums in 33 matches.

Team Sportstar
27 October, 2022 13:22 IST
27 October, 2022 13:22 IST
India’s Rohit Sharma is now second on the list of all-time highest six-hitter in T20 World Cup.

India’s Rohit Sharma is now second on the list of all-time highest six-hitter in T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: AP

Yuvraj had hit 33 sixes in 31 matches. West Indies opener Chris Gayle leads the tally with a staggering 63 maximums in 33 matches.

Rohit Sharma became the leading six-hitter for India in T20 World Cups when he surpassed Yuvraj Singh with his third maximum, in the 10th over, against the Netherlands in a Super 12 match in Sydney on Thursday.

Yuvraj had hit 33 sixes in 31 matches. West Indies opener Chris Gayle leads the tally with a staggering 63 maximums in 33 matches. Rohit now has 34.

David Warner (31) and Shane Watson (31) round up the list of top five six-hitters.

Earlier, Rohit won the toss and decided to bat first against Netherlands. Rohit got two reprieves; a miscued pull off Klaassen in the fifth over was dropped by Tim Pringle at mid-on, and a flick off Paul van Meekeren in the next over just fell short of Pringle at short fine leg.

Read more stories on T20 World Cup.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup: Ashwin or Chahal? Trial by pace for India

Ireland vs England preview feat. Kevin O’Brien

Ind vs Pak review, T20 World Cup: Kohli powers India to memorable win against Pakistan

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us