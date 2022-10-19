T20 World Cup

HIGHLIGHTS Scotland vs Ireland T20 World Cup: Ireland beats Scotland by 6 wickets; SCO 176/5 (20 overs); IRE 180/4 (19 overs)  

Scotland vs Ireland: Get the Live Score Updates, Scorecard, Commentary and Highlights as SCO takes on IRE in the 7th Match, Group B of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Hobart.

Team Sportstar
19 October, 2022 08:49 IST
19 October, 2022 08:49 IST
Ireland’s Curtis Campher plays a shot during his match-winning knock against Scotland.

Ireland’s Curtis Campher plays a shot during his match-winning knock against Scotland. | Photo Credit: AFP

Scotland vs Ireland: Get the Live Score Updates, Scorecard, Commentary and Highlights as SCO takes on IRE in the 7th Match, Group B of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Hobart.

Scotland will take on Ireland in the seventh match, Group B, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Stay tuned as we bring you all the Latest Updates.

Result: Ireland beats Scotland by 6 wickets

Ireland Playing XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

Scotland Playing XI: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington(c), Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal

Match Details 

Tournament: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 

Match: Scotland (SCO) vs Ireland (IRE) 

Match Time: 9:30 AM 

Toss Time: 9:00 AM 

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart 

Live Streaming Details 

When will Scotland vs Ireland Group B match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

Scotland vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played on October 19, 2022, Wednesday.

What time will Scotland vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match start? 

Scotland vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match will start at 9:30 AM IST. 

What time does the toss between Scotland vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match take place?

The toss between Scotland vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match will take place between 9:00 AM- 9:15 AM 

Where will Scotland vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match be played? 

Scotland vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup match will be played at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong. 

Which TV channel will telecast Scotland vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match?

Star Sports Network will telecast Scotland vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match.

When and where to watch Scotland vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match online? 

Disney+ Hotstar will Livestream Scotland vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match.

Read more stories on T20 World Cup.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

WATCH: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Media day - Captains asked about running non-striker out during the tournament

Kuldeep Yadav: I’ve become a very realistic person; not sad to miss T20 World Cup

Ashwin on Ramiz Raja’s statement: India and Pakistan respect one another as oppositions

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us