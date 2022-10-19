Scotland will take on Ireland in the seventh match, Group B, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Stay tuned as we bring you all the Latest Updates.

Result: Ireland beats Scotland by 6 wickets

Ireland Playing XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

Scotland Playing XI: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington(c), Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal

Match Details

Tournament: ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Match: Scotland (SCO) vs Ireland (IRE)

Match Time: 9:30 AM

Toss Time: 9:00 AM

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Live Streaming Details

