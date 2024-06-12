MagazineBuy Print

T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa becomes first team to qualify for Super Eight stage

South Africa started the group stage on the perfect note, winning all three of its games so far, accumulating six points in the process which will be enough to seal a place in the next round.

Published : Jun 12, 2024 06:44 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa players greet each other after their win in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.
South Africa players greet each other after their win in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. | Photo Credit: AP
South Africa players greet each other after their win in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. | Photo Credit: AP

South Africa became the first team to qualify for the Super Eight Stage of the T20 World Cup 2024 after rain played spoilsport during the Group D encounter between Nepal and Sri Lanka.

South Africa started the group stage on the perfect note, winning all three of its games so far, accumulating six points in the process which will be enough to seal a place in the next round.

The Proteas started the tournament with a convincing six-wicket win over Sri Lanka in New York. Despite a top-order failure against Netherlands in the following game, the partnership between Tristan Stubbs and David Miller helped them to a four-wicket win.

The third encounter against Bangladesh was a humdinger, the team managing to scalp the wicket of the experienced Mahmudullah in the last over to seal the win.

With Bangladesh facing Netherlands in the next encounter, only one can finish with a maximum of six points from the group ensuring South Africa’s top two finish.

Aiden Markram’s men can seal top spot in Group D with a point against Nepal in its last group stage encounter.

