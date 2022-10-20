Sri Lanka will take on the Netherlands on the 9th Match, Group A of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong.

Match Details

Tournament: ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Match: Sri Lanka (SL) vs Netherlands (NED)

Match Time: 9:30 AM

Toss Time: 9:00 AM

Venue: Simonds Stadium, Geelong

Live Streaming Details

When will Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Group A match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Group A T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played on October 20, 2022, Thursday.

What time will Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Group A T20 World Cup 2022 match start?

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Group A T20 World Cup 2022 match will start at 9:30 AM IST.

What time does the toss between Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Group A T20 World Cup 2022 match take place?

The toss between Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Group A T20 World Cup 2022 match will take place at 9:00 AM.

Where will Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Group A T20 World Cup 2022 match be played?

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Group A T20 World Cup match will be played at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong.

Which TV channel will telecast Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Group A T20 World Cup 2022 match?

Star Sports Network will telecast Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Group A T20 World Cup 2022 match.

When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Group A T20 World Cup 2022 match online?

Disney+ Hotstar will Livestream Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Group A T20 World Cup 2022 match.

SL vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Team

Wicket-keepers: Scott Edwards, Kusal Mendis

Batters: Max O’Dowd, Pathum Nissanka (c), Vikramjit Singh

All-rounders: Colin Ackermann, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bas de Leede

Bowlers: Fred Klaassen, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana (vc)

Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana

Netherlands Probable Playing XI: Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Tim Pringle, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen

Sri Lanka Squad: Kusal Mendis (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dilshan Madushanka, Danushka Gunathilaka

Netherlands Squad: Scott Edwards (c & wk), Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Tim Pringle, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Stephan Myburgh, Logan van Beek, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover, Shariz Ahmad