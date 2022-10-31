T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup: Gulbadin Naib replaces Hazratullah Zazai in Afghanistan squad

Naib was with the team as a travelling reserve and could be included in the team’s fourth Super 12 match against Sri Lanka in Brisbane on Tuesday.

Afghanistan’s Gulbadin Naib celebrates after taking the wicket of England’s Jonny Bairstow during the ICC ODI World Cup match at Old Trafford, Manchester, on June 18, 2019. 

Afghanistan’s Gulbadin Naib celebrates after taking the wicket of England’s Jonny Bairstow during the ICC ODI World Cup match at Old Trafford, Manchester, on June 18, 2019.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Afghanistan batsman Gulbadin Naib has replaced injured Hazratullah Zazai in their squad at the Twenty20 World Cup, tournament organisers said on Monday.

Zazai was ruled out due to an abdominal muscle strain, the International Cricket Council said.

He made seven in Afghanistan’s opening loss to England before their next two matches were abandoned without a ball being bowled, leaving them bottom of Group 1 led by New Zealand.

