T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup: India loses second practice match to Western Australia by 36 runs

Inaugural edition champion India laboured to 132 for eight in 20 overs, chasing 169.

PTI
PERTH 13 October, 2022 18:02 IST
FILE PHOTO: Stand-in captain KL Rahul’s 74 off 45 balls went in vain.

FILE PHOTO: Stand-in captain KL Rahul’s 74 off 45 balls went in vain. | Photo Credit: AP

India’s star-studded batting line-up belied expectations as the team lost to Western Australia by 36 runs in its second T20 World Cup practice match here on Thursday.

India had won the opening practice match by 13 runs.

D’Arcy Short smashed 52 off 38 balls and Nick Hobson hammered 64 off 41 balls to take Western Australia to 168 for eight in 20 overs. R Ashwin was the pick of India’s bowlers, taking three wickets in an over.

Pacer Arshdeep Singh was impressive again in his three overs while under-fire Harshal Patel returned with tidy figures of 27 for two in four overs.

India struggled in the run chase on a pacy WACA surface. India captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav did not come out to bat. Both Rohit and Kohli fielded during West Australia’s innings.

Rishabh Pant (9) opened the batting alongside stand-in captain KL Rahul, whose 74 off 45 balls went in vain.

None of the other Indian batters could make an impact in the innings. Batting at three, Deepak Hooda perished after making six off nine balls. Hardik Pandya began with a couple of sixes before being dismissed for 17 off nine balls. The designated finisher in the Indian team, Dinesh Karthik struggled to a 14-ball 10.

India is camped in Perth ahead of the T20 World Cup to get used to the pace and bounce. The squad now moves to Brisbane for the warm-up games against Australia and New Zealand on October 17 and 19, respectively.

It opens its campaign against archrival Pakistan on October 23 in Melbourne.

BRIEF SCORES
Western Australia 168/8 in 20 overs (D’arcy Short 52, Nick Hobson 64; R Ashwin 3/32, Harshal Patel 2/27) beat India 132/8 in 20 overs ( K L Rahul 74; Lance Morris 2/23) by 36 runs.

