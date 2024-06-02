MagazineBuy Print

WI vs PNG T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction: West Indies vs Papua New Guinea predicted XI, fantasy team picks, squads

T20 World Cup 2024: Here are the predicted lineups and Dream11 fantasy team for the second match between West Indies and Papua New Guinea.

Published : Jun 02, 2024 13:37 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
West Indies’ batters Andre Russell and Rovman Powell during a T20I against England.
West Indies’ batters Andre Russell and Rovman Powell during a T20I against England. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

West Indies’ batters Andre Russell and Rovman Powell during a T20I against England. | Photo Credit: AP

West Indies will host Papua New Guinea at Providence Stadium in Guyana in the second match of the T20 World Cup 2024 and get the tournament running in the Caribbean islands.

Here are the predicted lineups for the two teams:

Predicted XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Shamar Joseph, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hossain, Gudakesh Motie.

Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Assad Vala (c), Lega Siaka, Hiri Hiri, Hila Vare, Chad Soper, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Alei Nao, Kabua Morea, Semo Kamea.

WI vs PNG DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION
WICKETKEEPERS
Nicholas Pooran (c), Johnson Charles
BATTERS
Rovman Powell (vc), Shimron Hetmyer, Lega Siaka
ALL ROUNDERS
Andre Russell, Assad Vala, Charles Amini
BOWLERS
Alzarri Joseph, John Kariko, Gudakesh Motie
Team Composition: WI 7-4 PNG | Credits Left: 16.5

SQUADS

West Indies: Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hossain, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.

Papua New Guinea: Assad Vala (c), CJ Amini (vc), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Vagi Morea, Kiplin Doriga, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Semo Kamea, Sese Bau, Tony Ura.

  1. WI vs PNG T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction: West Indies vs Papua New Guinea predicted XI, fantasy team picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian golfer Ashok aims for consistency ahead of Paris Games
    Reuters
  3. IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up: India thrashes Bangladesh by 60 runs
    PTI
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh’s Shoriful Islam injured ahead of opener against Sri Lanka
    AFP
  5. Norway Chess 2024: R Praggnanandhaa stuns World No. 2 Fabiano Caruana, Vaishali extends lead
    Team Sportstar
