WI vs PNG T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction: West Indies vs Papua New Guinea predicted XI, fantasy team picks, squads

West Indies will host Papua New Guinea at Providence Stadium in Guyana in the second match of the T20 World Cup 2024 and get the tournament running in the Caribbean islands.

Here are the predicted lineups for the two teams:

Predicted XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Shamar Joseph, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hossain, Gudakesh Motie.

Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Assad Vala (c), Lega Siaka, Hiri Hiri, Hila Vare, Chad Soper, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Alei Nao, Kabua Morea, Semo Kamea.

WI vs PNG DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION WICKETKEEPERS Nicholas Pooran (c), Johnson Charles BATTERS Rovman Powell (vc), Shimron Hetmyer, Lega Siaka ALL ROUNDERS Andre Russell, Assad Vala, Charles Amini BOWLERS Alzarri Joseph, John Kariko, Gudakesh Motie Team Composition: WI 7-4 PNG | Credits Left: 16.5

SQUADS

West Indies: Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hossain, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.

Papua New Guinea: Assad Vala (c), CJ Amini (vc), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Vagi Morea, Kiplin Doriga, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Semo Kamea, Sese Bau, Tony Ura.