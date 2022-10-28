T20 World Cup qualification scenarios: What happens to England and Australia’s semifinal chances after Friday’s washout

Australia's fixture in Melbourne was rained out, with its Super 12 2022 T20 World Cup match against England abandoned on Friday. Earlier, Afghanistan endured a washout for the second time in three days, with its T20 World Cup match against Ireland also being called off. Afghanistan's match against New Zealand was also washed out without a ball being bowled.

It was the second consecutive rain-affected fixture for the Ireland too. However, enough overs were bowled in its game to force a result against England on Wednesday in Melbourne.

Out of the five matches so far scheduled to be played in Melbourne, only India v Pakistan has gone ahead as planned. Two more matches are planned for Melbourne: the final game in Group Two between India and Zimbabwe on 6 November, and the final itself a week later.

READ | T20 World Cup Group 1 Points Table

England would be the happier of the two teams with the points shared because Australia is the side that needs to make up ground. England leads Australia on net run rate 0.239 to -1.555, so a point apiece keeps its noses in front. England’s now second on the table with three points while Australia’s fourth with three as well.

England’s remaining fixtures – New Zealand and Sri Lanka – are tougher on paper than Australia’s – Ireland and Afghanistan – so Friday’s washout means a chance of making a decisive move up the table has now gone begging.

The make-up of Group 1 will be clearer after New Zealand’s fixture against Sri Lanka on Saturday. New Zealand’s 89-run win over Australia coupled with its point from the rained-out Afghanistan fixture, and a superior NRR, means another win would put it in control of the group.

Remaining Group 1 Fixtures

Saturday 29 October: New Zealand v Sri Lanka, SCG, Sydney

Monday 31 October: Australia v Ireland, The Gabba, Brisbane

Tuesday 01 November: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, The Gabba, Brisbane

Tuesday 01 November: England v New Zealand, The Gabba, Brisbane

Friday 04 November: Ireland v New Zealand, Adelaide Oval

Friday 04 November: Australia v Afghanistan, Adelaide Oval

Saturday 05 November: Sri Lanka v England, SCG, Sydney