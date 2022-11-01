Need depth in the bowling, says Tamil Nadu coach Prasanna

The rain was unrelenting, the covers were on, and not a ball was delivered on Tuesday, the second of the four-day face-off between Tamil Nadu XI and Bangladesh XI.

Bangladesh remained on overnight 59 for three. The break in play provided an opportunity to interact with Tamil Nadu XI’s coach R. Prasanna.

He is conscious of the need for depth in the State’s bowling to make a serious bid for the Ranji Trophy.

In this context, he was pleased with seamer Trilok Nag. “Firstly, he has the build of a fast bowler. Secondly he loves bowling long spells and seams it both ways. If he ups his speed and can get control over length with the older ball. He will be a handful,’’ said Prasanna to Sportstar.

Pace bowling all-rounder Jagannath Srinivas, Prasanna said, was a lively seamer who essentially brought the ball into the right-hander. “But then, he also gets the ball to hold its line and straighten into the batter. That is his wicket-taking delivery,” he added.

Prasanna also praised young paceman D. Rahul. “He is a genuine talent. Because of compulsions of team balance we could not play him in this game. He has air-speed and an excellent seam position.”

Among the spinners, Prasanna appreciated left-arm spinner Ajith Ram. “I haven’t seen him bowl a loose ball even in the nets. He has a high-arm action, flights it, has a good arm ball and has a worthy stock ball spinning away.”

With R. Ashwin and Washington Sundar on international duty, Prasanna pinned his hopes on off-spinner Yazh Arun Mozhi. “He imparts revs on the ball, has a superb seam position and has a natural off-spinner’s arc.”