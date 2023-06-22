MagazineBuy Print

The Ashes 2023: Ollie Robinson a forgettable cricketer, says Hayden

Robinson was trolled for his expletive-laden sendoff of Usman Khawaja after he dismissed the Australian opener for 141 in the first innings of the Ashes opener at Edgbaston.

Published : Jun 22, 2023 13:57 IST , Melbourne - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Ollie Robinson looks on as Pat Cummins celebrates Australia’s opening Ashes Test match win over England at Edgbaston.
Ollie Robinson looks on as Pat Cummins celebrates Australia’s opening Ashes Test match win over England at Edgbaston. | Photo Credit: AFP
Ollie Robinson looks on as Pat Cummins celebrates Australia’s opening Ashes Test match win over England at Edgbaston. | Photo Credit: AFP

Legendary Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden has called England pacer Ollie Robinson a “forgettable cricketer”, while wicket-keeping great Ian Healy has dismissed the 29-year-old quick, saying “Who, Ollie?”

Robinson was trolled for his expletive-laden sendoff of Usman Khawaja after he dismissed the Australian opener for 141 in the first innings of the Ashes opener at Edgbaston.

However, in the second essay, he could not break the partnership between tail-enders Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon who chased down the target on the fifth day to give the visitors a 1-0 lead in the series.

Cummins remained unbeaten on 44, while Lyon scored 16 not out as Australia chased down the victory target of 282 for the loss of eight wickets.

Hayden said, Robinson had shown Australia the way to combat England.

“That’s how you combat England as well. As soon as Pat Cummins started coming at Joe Root and hit a couple of sixes then the other bloke (Robinson), he’s a forgettable cricketer,” Hayden said on Sen Radio.

“A fast bowler that is bowling 124 (kmph) and he’s got a mouth from the south,” said Hayden about Robinson, who refused to apologise for his foul-mouthed send-off of Khawaja.

Former Australian wicketkeeper Healy even refused to acknowledge Robinson’s existence, saying, “Who, Ollie Robinson? Someone like him, you can just go, ‘Brother, I’m coming at ya’. Davey Warner can do that, right.”

The second Test will be played at Lord’s on June 28.

Related Topics

Matthew Hayden /

Ollie Robinson /

Ian Healy

