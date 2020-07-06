Cricket Cricket COVID-19: Three Pakistan cricketers to leave for England on July 8 The Pakistan squad is currently training in Worcester ahead of the three-match Test series against England, which begins in Manchester on August 5. PTI Karachi 06 July, 2020 15:29 IST Pakistan's Shoaib Malik will join the squad late in July after the PCB granted him to spend time with his family. (File Photo) - Getty Images PTI Karachi 06 July, 2020 15:29 IST Pakistan cricketers Haider Ali, Imran Khan and Kashif Bhatti, along with masseur Malang Ali, have tested negative for COVID-19 and will leave for England on July 8 to join the team ahead of next month’s three-match Test series.The three, along with masseurs Malang and Mohammad Imran, tested negative on July 1 and 4.The Pakistan squad is currently training in Worcester ahead of the three-match Test series against England, which begins in Manchester on August 5.“The three players and Malang will fly from Lahore on July 8 to join the Pakistan squad,” a report in ESPNcricinfo said. COVID-19: Six Pakistan cricketers cleared to tour England However, fast bowler Haris Rauf has tested positive once again in the latest round of testing conducted by the Pakistan Cricket Board. He remains asymptomatic.He is thus the only cricketer to still return positive out of the 10 players who were found coronavirus-positive before the team left for England last month.Last Friday, six - Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz - had flown to England after returning negative for the second time.Pakistan will also take on England in a three T20 International series in August.The PCB has allowed senior batsman Shoaib Malik to join the squad in England late July, granting him a break to spend time with his family in the UAE. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos