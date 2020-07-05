BCCI's Apex Council meet on July 17; India's FTP, domestic season to be discussed

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has called for an online Apex Council meeting on July 17 to discuss India’s Future Tours and Program (FTP) and the domestic cricket structure.

The nine-member panel met for the last time on May 9 for an online meeting, and this time around, they are likely to discuss on the tax issues for the ICC World Cup, scheduled in India in 2021 and 2023 and is also likely to have a word on the National Cricket Academy facilities and also the digital extension areas for the Board. There could be discussions on the Chinese sponsors issue in the IPL, a decision on that could only be taken by the Governing Council – which is expected to meet soon.

IPL Governing Council to review Chinese sponsorship deals

With the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian cricket team had to cancel its tour to Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe and with the cases spiking, there is no clarity on when the training could start. A revised FTP is to be discussed in the meeting, and also a decision could be taken on the structure of this year’s domestic cricket. With restrictions and health protocols in order, there is a possibility that the season could be curtailed.

“There are a lot of issues that needs to be discussed. The Apex Council will have to keep a lot of things in mind,” a BCCI official told Sportstar.

While it is believed that BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is reportedly through with his tenure, will be officiating the meeting, CAG nominee Alka Bhardwaj – a member of the apex council – has cautioned the board that it should ensure only the eligible office-bearers attend the meeting. “The President/Joint Secretary BCCI (who would be presumably officiating as Secretary after vacation of Secretary BCCI post) need to also ensure that fourth Apex Council meeting is attended by only members, eligible as per the Constitution,” she wrote in an e-mail to the council members.

BCCI in no hurry to organise training camp for Team India

“Any decision on this matter may please be backed by facts and endorsed legally. This is being reiterated only to ensure compliance with Honourable Supreme Court approved Constitution," she wrote in the email. The BCCI has sought a term extension for its president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Shah and joint secretary Jayesh George from the Supreme Court. Even the position of vice-president is vacant ever since Mahim Verma resigned in a bid to take charge of Uttarakhand cricket association. However, there is no clarity on the matter yet and in case there are no extensions, Ganguly’s term in the Board ends on July 27.

“The meeting is important in terms of the cricketing structure over the next few months. A lot needs to be discussed,” an official said, indicating that the council could also discuss matters related to the Bihar Cricket Association.