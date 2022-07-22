Ruby Trichy Warriors managed to snap its four-match losing streak, beating Salem Spartans by four runs (DLS method) in the Tamil Nadu Premier League match here at the Salem Cricket Foundation ground on Thursday.

Opting to field, Warriors spinners, led by skipper Rahil Shah (3/13), bowled out Spartans for just 87.

Chasing a paltry total, Warriors was 26 for two after five overs when the match was stopped due to heavy downpour. Warriors opener Amit Sathvik (15 n.o.) hit G. Periyasamy for two fours and a six in the third over of the chase, while the other opener Santosh Shiv slammed two boundaries before he was dismissed. This proved decisive eventually.

The par score at the end of five overs — the minimum number of overs needed to constitute a match — was 22.

The win keeps Warriors’ slim chances of qualifying for the playoffs alive while Spartans slumped to its sixth straight defeat of the season.

Also Read iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans thumps Siechem Madurai Panthers by 53 runs

Earlier, the Spartans’ batters disappointed again on a challenging pitch that was slow and low. Pacer Saravana Kumar struck off the first ball of the innings removing Akshay V. Srinivasan caught behind, chasing a wide delivery.

The other opener, K.H. Gopinath (24) looked good, smashing five boundaries in quick time. He started by slicing Saravana Kumar over point for a boundary before hitting Rahil Shah inside out over covers. In the fifth over, Gopinath went after pacer Ajay Krishna hitting him for two boundaries over midwicket.

But just when he was looking good, Gopinath threw his wicket away, setting off for a non-existent run, beaten by Saravana Kumar’s direct hit.

Then, the left-arm spin quartet of Rahil, M. Mathivanan, Atheeq Ur Rahman (2/9), and M.S. Sanjay ran through the overs and kept picking wickets regularly to set up an easy win for the Warriors.

The scores: Salem Spartans 87 in 19.5 overs (K.H. Gopinath 24, Rahil Shah 3/13, Atheeq Ur Rahman 2/9) lost to Ruby Trichy Warriors 26/2 in five overs. (Warriors won by four runs, DLS method). MoM: Rahil Shah.

Today’s match: At Salem: Chepauk Super Gillies vs iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, 7:15 p.m.