Cricket

iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans thumps Siechem Madurai Panthers by 53 runs

Madurai Panthers, that chose to field, was rocked at the beginning of the chase on a tricky pitch of inconsistent bounce.

S. Dinakar
Salem 21 July, 2022 08:38 IST
Salem 21 July, 2022 08:38 IST
Siechem Madurai Panthers batter S. Rithik Easwaran in action against the iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the TNPL held in Salem on Wednesday.

Siechem Madurai Panthers batter S. Rithik Easwaran in action against the iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the TNPL held in Salem on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Madurai Panthers, that chose to field, was rocked at the beginning of the chase on a tricky pitch of inconsistent bounce.

M. Mohammed’s captaincy was spot on, the bowling changes working like magic. Defending just 130, iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans kept striking blows to the strong Siechem Madurai Panthers’ innings for an against-the-odds 53-run win in their TNPL clash at the SCF Stadium on Wednesday night.

Madurai Panthers, that chose to field, was rocked at the beginning of the chase on a tricky pitch of inconsistent bounce. Mohammed swung one in to rearrange Vignesh Iyer’s stumps.

And B. Anirudh played on attempting to cut Aswin Crist, sharp and on target; the delivery was too close to Anirudh’s body for the stroke. 

Soon, Madurai captain N.S. Chaturved was removed by an arm ball from left-armer S. Mohan Prasath. 

Crist, brought back into the attack, struck again, with K.B. Arun Karthick getting a leading edge to a delivery that darted in. S. Aravind completed a running catch from covers. 

At 30 for four, Madurai was in trouble. Things went from bad to worse when R. Easwaran was held at the mid-wicket fence off Prasath’s flighted delivery.

Mohammed was making all the right moves.

Also Read
Sri Lanka not in position to host Asia Cup T20: SLC tells Asian Cricket Council

He then brought back S. Manigandan and the promising leg-spinner struck with a leg-break defeating J. Kousik’s wild swipe.

There was no comeback for Madurai after that.   

Earlier, a fighting unbeaten knock by the left-handed Maan K. Bafna (40 not out, 34b, 3x4, 1x6) took Tamizhans to 129 for seven.

Bafna utilised the extra pace of the exciting R. Silambarasan for the ramp shot and the upper cut, slog-swept Varun Chakravarthy, and dumped a slower ball from seamer Kiran Akash over mid-wicket for the maximum.

Kiran, who moves the ball away, otherwise had a profitable outing with three scalps; removing S. Anirudha with one that pitched middle and hit off, and dismissed big-hitter R. Rajkumar with a slower one.

And, later in the innings, Kiran castled the smooth-stroking S. Suresh Kumar with a change of pace.

Bafna, though, kept Tamizhans in the hunt. And the bowlers rose to the occasion.   

SCORES
iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 129 for seven in 20 overs (Maan K. Bafna 40 not out, Kiran Akash three for 18) bt Siechem Madurai Panthers 76 in 17.2 overs (Ashwin Crist three for 13, Mohan Prasanth two for 15).

 

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

Watch: Aishwarya Babu's breaks triple jump national record, registers 14.14m jump in Chennai

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

Videos

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Ind vs Eng 2nd ODI: Topley records career-best bowling figures, Kohli’s nightmare continues

ENG vs IND, 1st ODI Review: Bumrah’s career-best figures, Rohit-Dhawan’s approach and more

India wins series 2-1 after Suryakumar hundred goes in vain in third T20I

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

In pictures: India's 2011 World Cup triumph

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us