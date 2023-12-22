MagazineBuy Print

England star Tom Curran vows appeal after ‘intimidating umpire’ ban

The fast bowler was charged after a pre-match incident against the Hobart Hurricanes this month in which the umpire had to move to avoid a collision with him during a practice run.

Published : Dec 22, 2023 12:16 IST , Sydney - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: England's Tom Curran prepares to bowl during the one day international cricket match against Australia in Perth.
FILE PHOTO: England’s Tom Curran prepares to bowl during the one day international cricket match against Australia in Perth. | Photo Credit: TREVOR COLLENS/ AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: England’s Tom Curran prepares to bowl during the one day international cricket match against Australia in Perth. | Photo Credit: TREVOR COLLENS/ AP

England star Tom Curran has been banned for four Big Bash League games after intimidating an umpire, but his club Sydney Sixers said Friday it was not intentional and vowed to appeal.

The slick fast bowler, who has played 30 T20 games for England, was slapped with the punishment after being charged under Cricket Australia’s code of conduct.

ALSO READ: Usman Khawaja to contest ICC reprimand over black armband

It stemmed from a pre-match incident against the Hobart Hurricanes this month in which the umpire had to move to avoid a collision with him during a practice run.

He was charged for “intimidation or attempted intimidation of an umpire, match referee or medical personnel whether by language or conduct (including gestures) during a match”.

“Curran contested the charge, and the matter was heard by Code of Conduct Commissioner, Adrian Anderson,” Cricket Australia said in a statement.

“The Commissioner found that Curran committed the offence and imposed a penalty of four suspension points, equating to four BBL matches.”

Head of the Sixers Rachael Haynes said the club would “vigorously” appeal the sanction.

“Tom and the club maintain that Tom did not knowingly or intentionally intimidate a match official, and on legal advice, we will exercise our right to appeal the decision,” she said.

“We will support Tom during this period and look forward to him returning to the field.”

