MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Usman Khawaja to contest ICC reprimand over black armband

The opener was reprimanded by cricket’s global governing body on Thursday for wearing the armband during the 360-run win over Pakistan in Perth.

Published : Dec 22, 2023 10:34 IST , MELBOURNE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Usman Khawaja plays a shot during day three of the first Test against Pakistan in Perth.
Usman Khawaja plays a shot during day three of the first Test against Pakistan in Perth. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Usman Khawaja plays a shot during day three of the first Test against Pakistan in Perth. | Photo Credit: AP

Australia Test opener Usman Khawaja said on Friday the black armband he wore in the Test match against Pakistan was for a “personal bereavement” and he would contest the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) reprimand.

The opener was reprimanded by cricket’s global governing body on Thursday for wearing the armband during the 360-run win over Pakistan in Perth.

That came after he was prevented by ICC rules from wearing boots with the messages “Freedom is a human right” and “All lives are equal” in the colours of the Palestinian flag for the match at Perth Stadium.

Khawaja told reporters he would take up the reprimand with the ICC and only wanted consistency in the application of its rules.

“I told them it was for a personal bereavement. I never ever stated it was for anything else. The shoes were a different matter, I’m happy to say that,” he said.

“But the armband (decision) made no sense to me. I respect the ICC and the rules and regulations they have.

“I just asked - and will be asking them and contesting that they make it fair and equitable for everyone and they have consistency in how they officiate. That’s all I ask for.”

An ICC spokesman on Thursday said Khawaja had displayed a “personal message” in the match against Pakistan without seeking prior approval from Cricket Australia (CA) and the ICC to display it, as required by regulations.

Khawaja said players had displayed personal messages during matches in the past without seeking approval from the ICC and not been sanctioned.

“Guys have put stickers on their bats, names on their shoes and all sorts of things in the past without ICC approval and never been reprimanded,” said Khawaja, adding he would not be wearing the armband again. From my point of view, that consistency hasn’t been done yet.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Usman Khawaja /

Cricket Australia /

ICC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia LIVE Score, Women's Test Day 2: IND 140/2; Richa joins Mandhana vs AUS; Rana falls to Gardner
    Team Sportstar
  2. Usman Khawaja to contest ICC reprimand over black armband
    Reuters
  3. Club World Cup: Fluminense dreams of pulling off shock win over City, says Diniz
    Reuters
  4. New Zealand withdraws Williamson, Jamieson for T20 series against Bangladesh
    AFP
  5. Club World Cup Final: City gets ready to face unfamiliar style of Fluminense, says Guardiola
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Usman Khawaja to contest ICC reprimand over black armband
    Reuters
  2. New Zealand withdraws Williamson, Jamieson for T20 series against Bangladesh
    AFP
  3. The unsatisfying sound of silence
    Ayon Sengupta
  4. India vs Australia LIVE Score, Women's Test Day 2: IND 140/2; Richa joins Mandhana vs AUS; Rana falls to Gardner
    Team Sportstar
  5. SA vs IND: Captain Rahul praises fight in inexperienced India ODI side after series win
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia LIVE Score, Women's Test Day 2: IND 140/2; Richa joins Mandhana vs AUS; Rana falls to Gardner
    Team Sportstar
  2. Usman Khawaja to contest ICC reprimand over black armband
    Reuters
  3. Club World Cup: Fluminense dreams of pulling off shock win over City, says Diniz
    Reuters
  4. New Zealand withdraws Williamson, Jamieson for T20 series against Bangladesh
    AFP
  5. Club World Cup Final: City gets ready to face unfamiliar style of Fluminense, says Guardiola
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment