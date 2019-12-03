Cricket

Tripura under-23 cricketer dies of heart attack during practice match

The incident occurred at Maharaja Bir Bikram cricket stadium and doctors said the young cricketer suffered a massive cardiac arrest and died on the way to hospital.

Syed Sajjad Ali
AGARTALA 03 December, 2019 19:34 IST

He was immediately taken to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. (representative image)   -  REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

Syed Sajjad Ali
AGARTALA 03 December, 2019 19:34 IST

In a shocking incident a young promising cricketer playing a practice match died of cardiac arrest in Agartala on Tuesday. The incident occurred at Maharaja Bir Bikram cricket stadium around afternoon.

Mithun Debbarma was a member of Tripura's under-23 team. He was a resident of Bishalgarh, some 25km south of here.

Team-mates informed that the deceased collapsed on the field while attending a practice session. He was immediately taken to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Read: Vijay Shankar to lead TN in Ranji Trophy

Doctors said the young cricketer suffered from a massive cardiac arrest and died on way to hospital. They insisted on a post-mortem to determine what exactly caused the heart attack.

TCA President Dr. Manik Saha and other senior officials rushed to the hospital after hearing the tragic incident. A large number of cricketers and sports personalities also gathered there.

 Related