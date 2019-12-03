Cricket Cricket Tripura under-23 cricketer dies of heart attack during practice match The incident occurred at Maharaja Bir Bikram cricket stadium and doctors said the young cricketer suffered a massive cardiac arrest and died on the way to hospital. Syed Sajjad Ali AGARTALA 03 December, 2019 19:34 IST He was immediately taken to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. (representative image) - REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Syed Sajjad Ali AGARTALA 03 December, 2019 19:34 IST In a shocking incident a young promising cricketer playing a practice match died of cardiac arrest in Agartala on Tuesday. The incident occurred at Maharaja Bir Bikram cricket stadium around afternoon.Mithun Debbarma was a member of Tripura's under-23 team. He was a resident of Bishalgarh, some 25km south of here.Team-mates informed that the deceased collapsed on the field while attending a practice session. He was immediately taken to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.Read: Vijay Shankar to lead TN in Ranji TrophyDoctors said the young cricketer suffered from a massive cardiac arrest and died on way to hospital. They insisted on a post-mortem to determine what exactly caused the heart attack.TCA President Dr. Manik Saha and other senior officials rushed to the hospital after hearing the tragic incident. A large number of cricketers and sports personalities also gathered there. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.