U-19 World Cup 2024: Top players to watch out for in India vs Australia final

Five-time champion India will take on Australia in the Under-19 World Cup final at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Sunday.
While this will be India’s ninth final in U19 World Cups, Australia, who has won thrice, will play its sixth final.
Led by Uday Saharan, India has remained unbeaten in this tournament so far. Hugh Weibgen’s side, too, has had a victorious run so far.
Here are the top players to watch out for during the India vs Australia final:-
MUSHEER KHAN
He is India’s middle-order mainstay. Musheer is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament as well as for India. His 338 runs have come at an average of 67.60, and a strike rate of 101.19 in six innings. Musheer has hit two centuries and has the highest score of 131.
ALSO READ | India vs Australia, ICC U-19 World Cup Final: All you need to know
HARRY DIXON
Australia’s opener is also its highest run-getter. Dixon has scored 267 runs in six innings while averaging 44.50 and striking at 82.40. The left-hander has a very David Warneresque approach and shots in his armoury.
UDAY SAHARAN
India’s captain and also a leader in the batting front. Uday is the top scorer of the tournament, amassing 389 runs at an average of 64.83. A crisis man, Uday has been the fulcrum of the Indian middle order. He has scored one century and three fifties so far.
TOM STRAKER
Straker is a tall fast bowler who brings in a difficult challenge, especially at the Benoni pitch aiding bounce. The right arm pacer operates on hard lengths and has the ability to challenge both edges. Straker picked up six wickets in the semifinal against Pakistan and has overall picked 12 in five innings.
SAUMY PANDEY
The left-arm spinner’s action is almost a mirror image of Ravindra Jadeja. Apart from action, Saumy, with an economy of 2.44 in six innings, does a holding job just like his senior pro. With 17 scalps, he is the third-highest wicket-taker in this tournament.
Latest on Sportstar
- U-19 World Cup 2024: Top players to watch out for in India vs Australia final
- Ranji Trophy Live Score February 10 Matches Updates, Scorecard: Mumbai 351 all out, Padikkal falls for 151, Pujara misses double ton
- Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch ISL 2023-24 match, preview
- Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Vanshaj Sharma carries on his U-23 form for Jammu & Kashmir with fifer on debut
- Dalibor Svrcina, fighter with a racket and deep into Hinduism and Buddhism books, marks his tennis territory
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE