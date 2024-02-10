MagazineBuy Print

U-19 World Cup 2024: Top players to watch out for in India vs Australia final

Led by Uday Saharan, India has remained unbeaten in this tournament so far. Hugh Weibgen’s side, too, has had a victorious run so far.

Published : Feb 10, 2024 13:31 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Musheer Khan celebrates his century against Ireland in the U19 World Cup.
FILE PHOTO: India's Musheer Khan celebrates his century against Ireland in the U19 World Cup. | Photo Credit: ICC Media
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Musheer Khan celebrates his century against Ireland in the U19 World Cup. | Photo Credit: ICC Media

Five-time champion India will take on Australia in the Under-19 World Cup final at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Sunday.

While this will be India’s ninth final in U19 World Cups, Australia, who has won thrice, will play its sixth final.

Led by Uday Saharan, India has remained unbeaten in this tournament so far. Hugh Weibgen’s side, too, has had a victorious run so far.

Here are the top players to watch out for during the India vs Australia final:-

MUSHEER KHAN

He is India’s middle-order mainstay. Musheer is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament as well as for India. His 338 runs have come at an average of 67.60, and a strike rate of 101.19 in six innings. Musheer has hit two centuries and has the highest score of 131.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia, ICC U-19 World Cup Final: All you need to know

HARRY DIXON

Australia’s Harry Dixon during the ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2024.
Australia's Harry Dixon during the ICC U-19 Men's World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: Cricket.com.au
lightbox-info

Australia’s Harry Dixon during the ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: Cricket.com.au

Australia’s opener is also its highest run-getter. Dixon has scored 267 runs in six innings while averaging 44.50 and striking at 82.40. The left-hander has a very David Warneresque approach and shots in his armoury.

UDAY SAHARAN

Uday Saharan of India during the ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2024.
Uday Saharan of India during the ICC U-19 Men's World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Uday Saharan of India during the ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India’s captain and also a leader in the batting front. Uday is the top scorer of the tournament, amassing 389 runs at an average of 64.83. A crisis man, Uday has been the fulcrum of the Indian middle order. He has scored one century and three fifties so far.

TOM STRAKER

Australia’s Tom Straker during the ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2024.
Australia's Tom Straker during the ICC U-19 Men's World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Australia’s Tom Straker during the ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Straker is a tall fast bowler who brings in a difficult challenge, especially at the Benoni pitch aiding bounce. The right arm pacer operates on hard lengths and has the ability to challenge both edges. Straker picked up six wickets in the semifinal against Pakistan and has overall picked 12 in five innings.

SAUMY PANDEY

Saumy Pandey (C) in action with teammates during the U-19 World Cup 2024 in South Africa.
Saumy Pandey (C) in action with teammates during the U-19 World Cup 2024 in South Africa. | Photo Credit: BCCI@X
lightbox-info

Saumy Pandey (C) in action with teammates during the U-19 World Cup 2024 in South Africa. | Photo Credit: BCCI@X

The left-arm spinner’s action is almost a mirror image of Ravindra Jadeja. Apart from action, Saumy, with an economy of 2.44 in six innings, does a holding job just like his senior pro. With 17 scalps, he is the third-highest wicket-taker in this tournament.

